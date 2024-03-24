Why Novak Djokovic Winning Miami Open 2016 Remains Significant Landmark In Tennis History

Novak Djokovic is the joint-record title winner at the Miami Open in the men’s singles category. The Serbian superstar has won the title six times over the course of his career. Only Andre Agassi can make Djokovic in this record, with the American winning the title on six occasions too. But the 2016 Miami Open final was where Novak Djokovic officially overtook Roger Federer in terms of being the most successful player in tennis history when it came to prize money.

Novak Djokovic equaled Agassi’s record of six Miami Open titles in 2016, with a win in the final against Kei Nishikori. Djokovic dominated Nishikori in straight sets to win the final 6-3 6-3 in the Miami Open 2016. This was Djokovic’s third consecutive Miami Open title having won the previous two editions of the tournament too in 2014 and 2015.

While Djokovic started the match as the favorite, Nishikori was hoping to continue his dream run in Miami. However, the Serbian proved too strong for the Japanese and Djokovic ran away with the match.

With a win at the Miami Open 2016, Novak Djokovic took his prize money earnings to $98.2 million, moving clear of Roger Federer, who had earned $97.9 million at the time. Later by winning the French Open 2016, Djokovic became the first ever player to reach the $100 million USD mark in prize money. Federer was the No.1 for many years due to winning Grand Slams since 2003 and dominating the 2000s decade with multiple Slams, Masters 1000s and ATP 500 as well as ATP 250 titles.

Now, Novak Djokovic has earned a hefty amount of $181,599,018 throughout his career. The Serbian superstar is the most decorated player of all time with 24 Grand Slam titles. Despite being 36, Djokovic is showing no signs of slowing down and would target $200 million in prize money in the coming years.

Miami Open 2024 prize money breakdown

As the Miami Open winner in 2016, Novak Djokovic won $1,028,300 in prize money. However, since 2016, the prize money has increased for the Miami Open. Now, in 2024, the winner of the competition will take home $1,100,000 in prize money earnings. While the runner up will collect $585,000 as his prize money.

Here is the complete breakdown of prize money for the Miami Open 2024.

Winner: $1,100,000

Finalist: $585,000

Semi-finalist: $325,000

Quarter-finalist: $185,000

Round of 16: $101,000

Round of 32: $59,100

Second Round: $34,500

First Round: $23,250