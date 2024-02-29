Andrey Rublev vs Sebastian Korda Prediction, Weather and Live Streaming Details of 2024 Dubai Tennis Championships Quarter-Final: Russia-USA Clash Excites Fans

Andrey Rublev will face off against Sebastian Korda in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Dubai Tennis Championships. The SportsRush’s Andrey Rublev vs Sebastian Korda prediction is in favor of Rublev to win in three sets.

The Russian struggled a bit against Zhizhen Zhang in the opening encounter in the ATP 500 tournament. However, after a three-set win, he was back to his dominant best in the next round. Rublev comprehensively beat Arthur Cazaux in straight sets.

Korda, meanwhile, is in menacing form. He started his Dubai Tennis Championships campaign with a 6-0, 6-2 demolition of Pavel Kotov. He followed it up with an even heavier 6-1, 6-0 thrashing of Botic van de Zandschulp.

Both of Korda’s opponents were outside the top 60, whereas Rublev is currently World No.5. The American’s previous three losses have come against players in the top 15. His red-hot form means he will pose a stern challenge, but expect Rublev’s quality to pull him through.

The conditions are expected to be windy but clear, with temperatures around 23°C. The winner will face either Alexander Bublik or Jiri Lehecka in the semi-finals.

What is the Andrey Rublev vs Sebastian Korda head-to-head?

Rublev leads Korda 3-0 in their head-to-head. The duo crossed paths as recently as the 2024 Australian Open. The Russian beat his rival in straight sets in the third round. He won their previous clashes in the 2022 Gijon Open and the 2021 Miami Open in a similar fashion.

Where and when to watch Andrey Rublev vs Sebastian Korda live?

The match is scheduled for Thursday, February 29, not before 3:20 pm local time (6:20 am ET). It will be telecasted live on Tennis Channel across the United States.

What is Sebastian Korda’s ranking?

Korda is currently World No.33, having peaked at No.23 in October 2023. The live rankings place him at World No.29 courtesy of his run in Dubai.

Who is Andrey Rublev sponsored by?

Rublev uses Head equipment while his footwear is sponsored by Nike. He wears outfits from his personal brand ‘Rublo’, while also having endorsement deals with Bulgari and Penhaligon.

What is the Dubai Tennis Championships 2024 prize money?

The total prize pool for this year is $2,941,785. The winner will take home $550,140. All quarter-finalists will earn $80,600. The winner of the Andrey Rublev vs Sebastian Korda clash will be assured of earning at least $157,755 for reaching the semi-finals.