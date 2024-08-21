What Happened to Marianno Tammaro? Unheralded Italian Wins Sympathy After Jannik Sinner Avoids Suspension

When the news broke about Jannik Sinner’s doping tests, one name unexpectedly resurfaced in tennis circles: Marianno Tammaro. For those not in the know, Tammaro, a lesser-known tennis player from Italy, found himself in hot water with the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) not too long ago.

His story is eerily similar to Sinner’s but with a much harsher outcome. Sinner tested positive twice for a banned substance found in a massage cream.

Tammaro was suspended for 2 years reduced to 15 months. Like Sinner’s case the tribunal accepted his appeal that the positive test was through the spray but he still had a 15 month suspension. All of the other players mentioned faced an extended suspension. Except Sinner. pic.twitter.com/BoTfSIeuNw — Sid (@GolanSid) August 20, 2024



It’s a legal over-the-counter in Italy, but not in the world of tennis. Despite this, he escaped with no suspension, a decision that sparked outrage online. Many are comparing his situation to that of Tammaro, who was slapped with a severe penalty for a similar offense.

The controversial decision to penalize Tammaro but not Sinner has raised a debate on social media. Users like Pavvy G believe that there are double standards at play.

Italian player Stefano Battaglino was suspended for 4 years in November for having traces of Clostebol in his system. This is the same banned substance that was found in Jannik Sinners blood test. https://t.co/nr3rfLM7Nl — Pavvy G (@pavyg) August 20, 2024

Many believe that Tammaro was unfairly targeted because he doesn’t have the same high-profile status as Sinner. And that the ITIA might be going easier on Sinner due to his rising stardom in tennis.

Double standards and past punishments for Italian players

This isn’t the first time an Italian player has been caught up in a doping scandal due to that very same substance. In the past, several Italian athletes have been penalized for using products readily available in local pharmacies but banned under international rules.

More than that: Here is a list of athletes involved in Clostebol doping cases: – **Stefano Battaglino**: Italian tennis player suspended for four years for having Clostebol in his system, unable to prove inadvertent use[2]. – **Jannik Sinner**: Tested positive for Clostebol… — pastagus (@pastaga01) August 20, 2024



The fact that Sinner has walked away unscathed is seen by many as a clear case of preferential treatment. It’s a bitter pill to swallow for those who have faced the consequences of similar infractions. It’s fueling the debate about whether the rules are being applied evenly across the board.