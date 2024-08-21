mobile app bar

What Happened to Marianno Tammaro? Unheralded Italian Wins Sympathy After Jannik Sinner Avoids Suspension

Rishika Singh
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
What Happened to Marianno Tammaro? Unheralded Italian Wins Sympathy After Jannik Sinner Avoids Suspension

© Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

When the news broke about Jannik Sinner’s doping tests, one name unexpectedly resurfaced in tennis circles: Marianno Tammaro. For those not in the know, Tammaro, a lesser-known tennis player from Italy, found himself in hot water with the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) not too long ago. 

His story is eerily similar to Sinner’s but with a much harsher outcome. Sinner tested positive twice for a banned substance found in a massage cream.


It’s a legal over-the-counter in Italy, but not in the world of tennis. Despite this, he escaped with no suspension, a decision that sparked outrage online. Many are comparing his situation to that of Tammaro, who was slapped with a severe penalty for a similar offense.

The controversial decision to penalize Tammaro but not Sinner has raised a debate on social media. Users like Pavvy G believe that there are double standards at play. 

Many believe that Tammaro was unfairly targeted because he doesn’t have the same high-profile status as Sinner. And that the ITIA might be going easier on Sinner due to his rising stardom in tennis.

Double standards and past punishments for Italian players

This isn’t the first time an Italian player has been caught up in a doping scandal due to that very same substance. In the past, several Italian athletes have been penalized for using products readily available in local pharmacies but banned under international rules.


The fact that Sinner has walked away unscathed is seen by many as a clear case of preferential treatment. It’s a bitter pill to swallow for those who have faced the consequences of similar infractions. It’s fueling the debate about whether the rules are being applied evenly across the board.

Post Edited By:Vidit Dhawan

About the author

Rishika Singh

Rishika Singh

instagram-icon

Meet Rishika, the Tennis Writer at The SportsRush who spins words as deftly as Federer spins his backhand. Her tennis obsession began at 12, inspired by her dad’s adoration for Roger Federer (the only correct choice, obviously). An athlete herself, Rishika covers sports in an entertaining yet insightful manner, aiming to draw more fans into the game. When not watching or writing about tennis, Rishika loves baking and cooking, dreaming of one day launching her own food truck. Imagine each bite as delightful as a match point. Rishika’s unique blend of sports passion and culinary dreams makes her a standout voice in sports journalism. She serves up stories with humour and wit, ensuring her readers enjoy every moment of the game.

Read more from Rishika Singh

Share this article

Don’t miss these