“You Are 12 Years Old!”: Alexander Zverev Leaves Carlos Alcaraz in Splits With Epic Comment Before Laver Cup

Rishika Singh
Published

Alexander Zverev and Carlos Alcaraz, Credit: © Susan Mullane-Imagn Images

For the first time in their careers, Alexander Zverev and Carlos Alcaraz, the top two ranked players from Europe this year, are teaming up at the Laver Cup. The dynamic duo, despite their 8-year age gap, are set to bring plenty of firepower to the court. Zverev, who is thrilled to partner with the 21-year-old Alcaraz, couldn’t help but share his excitement.

“For me, it’s a privilege to — don’t listen because you’re 12 years old, and I shouldn’t say so many nice things — but for me it’s a privilege to share the court with a legend like Carlos, and he is only going to grow from now on,” Zverev said, mixing humor with genuine admiration.

 

Fans were quick to react to the post.


It’s clear that tennis enthusiasts are just as excited as the players themselves to see these two stars join forces.

Alcaraz and Zverev teaming up, a bittersweet irony for Carlos Ferrero

While it may seem like a match made in tennis heaven, there’s an ironic twist behind Zverev and Alcaraz’s pairing. Juan Carlos Ferrero, Alcaraz’s current coach, once coached Zverev but didn’t part ways on the best of terms with the German. Despite this, Alcaraz and Zverev have maintained a solid bond, proving that the tennis world is small but professional.

With their strong chemistry and mutual respect, this could be one of the most exciting partnerships we’ve seen at the Laver Cup.

For fans in the United States, you can catch all the Laver Cup action live starting 2oth September on Tennis Channel with matches kicking off at 6:30 AM ET. Be sure to tune in to see Zverev and Alcaraz in action — it’s a duo you won’t want to miss!

