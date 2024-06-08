“You Are a Shame to Journalism!”: Naomi Osaka’s Biographer Slammed for Arrogance Over Reaction to Alexander Zverev Settling 4-Year Old Court Case

After being entangled in an ugly court case for 4 long years, Alexander Zverev has finally been declared innocent. The timing couldn’t have been better for the German, as he eyes his first-ever Grand Slam title at the French Open 2024 on June 9. Despite this news being welcomed by a majority of the tennis world, Washington-based journalist Ben Rothenberg still doubts the legitimacy of the verdict. And that made many fans slam Rothenberg.

In a press release, Alexander Zverev’s lawyers stated that the case under his file number, has finally been dropped. The proceedings were cut short, at the behest of Zverev’s defense lawyer Ms. Brenda Patea, for the sake of his 3-year-old child.

For the uninformed, Alexander Zverev was accused by his ex-girlfriend Olga Sharypova, also the mother of his child, of domestic violence. To make an out-of-court settlement, Zverev was ordered to pay $218,000 (200,000 euros) by a court in Berlin.

While the verdict seems like a tremendous weight has been lifted off of Zverev’s chest, he still has a few detractors. The biggest of them is Ben Rothenberg, who is more popularly known as the biographer of 4-time Grand Slam champion, Naomi Osaka.

Ben Rothenberg took to X and slammed the ATP for not suspending Zverev until the verdict was out. He further questioned the timing of this decision as the American feels that the decision is too much of a coincidence, considering that Zverev has made it to the finals of the French Open.

Rothenberg tweeted, “I still think Zverev should’ve been suspended until this was resolved, that opinion hasn’t changed. This was a real, horrible shadow over the tour and tournament. I am also conscious that Zverev’s side might have wanted to clear this ASAP before he maybe wins a Slam on Sunday.”

While Rothenberg may have felt he stood on the right side of justice, tennis fans didn’t feel the same way. To many, it sounded as if the journalist lacked humility since he could not accept Zverev’s victory. Here’s how some of them reacted:

Imagine thinking someone should be suspended based on unproven allegations, even with the benefit of knowing that would’ve meant punishing an innocent person in hindsight You are a shame to journalism — The Tennis Doggy (@TennDogg950) June 7, 2024

With all due respect, but the statement is rubbish, should we now suspend every tennis player who is accused of something? — Issa Hatake (@issahatake90) June 7, 2024

LMAOOOOOO. Where’s your apology now?? You’ve been the most toxic person involving this incident. You’re a joke. — CANUCK-BULL (@Bitc0inBuLL) June 7, 2024

So an accusation, irrespective of how it plays out in a court process, warrants the destruction of a career? Got it. — MG (@hcaulfield8148) June 7, 2024

Ben Rothenberg has been one man who has been critical of Alexander Zverev since years and has taken every opportunity available to him, to put down the German star. While there seemed to be a strong case against the German because two of his ex-girlfriends accused him of domestic abuse, he was never convicted in the 4 years that this case was taking place.

Most fans realize that since the verdict is ‘not guilty’, it would be unfair to deny someone from earning a living, simply over unproven accusations. Zverev is finally relieved and has also requested the media and fans to not bring out this topic again as he is now focussing on his all-important match against World No.3 Carlos Alcaraz.

Will Alexander Zverev Win His First Grand Slam at the French Open 2024?

It was at the 2020 US Open when Alexander Zverev reached his first-ever Grand Slam final. On that occasion, Dominic Thiem defeated him 2-6, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (8-6) to deny the German his first Grand Slam title.

Zverev has come close on so many occasions over the years when it comes to winning a Grand Slam. Whether it was the 2022 French Open, in which he retired hurt against the 14-time champion, Rafael Nadal in the semifinals or the 2024 Australian Open semifinals, which the German should have won but again surrendered a 2-0 lead to Daniil Medvedev.

While Carlos Alcaraz was considered as one of the favorites at the start of the French Open 2024, he will not find it easy against a now more confident, Alexander Zverev. In fact, Zverev was the man to eliminate Alcaraz from the quarterfinals of the Australian Open earlier this year.

Incredibly, Alexander Zverev has a 5-4 lead over Carlos Alcaraz in their head-to-head, making it one of the rivalries to watch out for, in modern-day tennis.

Zverev is arguably one of the most talented players in the world who has never won a Grand Slam title till date. Now, with the monkey off his back finally, he has a chance to build a legacy for himself. With all the abuses, injuries and negativity he has faced over the years, he can now prove himself in front of the world with his image intact and reach heights of superstardom at the age of 27.