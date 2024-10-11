“You Know That You Still Have it in You!”: Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic’s Meetup at Shanghai Masters Breaks the Internet

Novak Djokovic turned back the clock, staging a brilliant comeback from a set down to defeat Jakub Mensik in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Shanghai Masters. However, the real surprise came after his victory when his old tennis rival appeared on the sidelines to praise his display. This unexpected reunion left tennis enthusiasts in awe.

As soon as Djokovic came out of the court, he was surprised to find Roger Federer waiting for him on the sidelines. However, the Swiss maestro decided to first take a jibe at Novak’s age, greeting the 37-year-old Serb, “Hey, old man!”

This left Djokovic laughing as he walked up to Federer and offered him a warm hug. The 20-time Grand Slam champion informed Djokovic that he had been following his match and praised his performance. “Good play, you know you have it in you. Very well done,” Roger told Novak.

Federer meets Djokovic backstage in Shanghai: ‘Hey, old man’ pic.twitter.com/pmI3hnHb4b — Olly (@Olly_Tennis_) October 11, 2024

The video broke the internet, with fans thrilled by the unexpected reunion. On top of it, Federer’s new nickname for Djokovic left them in splits.

Federer’s visit to Shanghai is reportedly linked to promotions for some of the brands he endorses, such as Uniqlo and On, in which he also holds stakes. The Swiss maestro also appeared on the Shanghai Masters court, leaving the audience pleasantly surprised.

Even though this unexpected reunion delighted tennis enthusiasts, the spotlight over the last two days has been on Rafael Nadal announcing his retirement. After his quarterfinal win against Jakub Mensik, Djokovic also commented on the Spaniard’s decision.

‘Part of me left with them’: Djokovic

Djokovic explained how the Spaniard’s rivalry impacted his game, and his absence will be a big loss for the tennis world.

“He has been my greatest rival, and my rivalry with him has impacted me the most in my career by far. We knew that moment was coming sooner than later, but it’s still a shock,” said Novak.

Sharing how a significant part of himself has gone with Roger, Andy Murray, and now Rafa’s retirement from the sport, Djokovic admitted he wasn’t quite sure what to make of it all.

“When it came officially, also for Roger a few years ago when he announced retirement, and Andy as well this year. It’s a bit overwhelming for me. I don’t know what to make out of it. I still enjoy competing but part of me left with them, a big part of me,” he added.

After his early exit from the US Open, it appears Novak Djokovic has regained his form in the Shanghai Masters. Despite losing the first set, he secured an impressive win over his Czech opponent, Mensik. Up next, the Serb will face Taylor Fritz in the semifinal.