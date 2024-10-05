“You’re Too Much on the Court!”: Novak Djokovic Leaves Carlos Alcaraz in Splits in Shanghai Masters Sidelines Chat

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain and Novak Djokovic of Serbia pose with their trophies after the Wimbledon men’s singles final on day 14 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz might be one of the fiercest rivals on the tennis court, but off it, they maintain a cordial relationship. It was evident when the duo bumped into each other outside the court during the Shanghai Masters 2024.

Djokovic called Alcaraz ‘little titan,’ followed by the two players shaking hands and hugging each other. However, the Serbian’s subsequent remarks left the Spaniard in splits. The 24-time Grand Slam champion joked about his lack of visibility on the court, while the 21-year-old is constantly playing multiple tournaments and winning them as well.

“Little titan, what’s happening? But you’re too much on the court, I’m outside of the court. I’m enjoying my time off the court, man,” said Djokovic.

Alcaraz then responded by asking Djokovic if all was good, to which the latter replied in confirmation and also expressed how it felt good to see him.

The Serb has always been supportive and cordial towards Alcaraz, expressing his admiration for him on several occasions.

Djokovic-Alcaraz Friendship

The duo faced each other in the Wimbledon final this year when the Spaniard emerged as an outright winner. Instead of being disheartened by the loss, Djokovic decided to heap praise on his opponent.

“I guess it was inevitable for him to win today because he was just coming out on the court with a better quality tennis. It’s as simple as it is. I was inferior on the court. That’s it. He was a better player. He played every single shot better than I did.”

This intriguing rivalry between Alcaraz and Djokovic has been one to watch out for in recent years, especially after the former beat the latter in Wimbledon twice. Looking at their head-to-head record, the veteran has won four of the seven games they have played, while the Spaniard has won three.

This year will end Novak’s five-year wait to make a return to the Shanghai Masters. It will also be the Serb’s first appearance on the tennis court since his 2024 US Open exit.

There’s a possibility for another Novak-Alcaraz showdown in the Shanghai Masters if both players go deep into the tournament. Supporters will witness another captivating battle if it occurs.