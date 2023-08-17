“This Motherf***er, He’s Sweet!”: Kevin Garnett’s ‘Trash-Talking Antics’ Left Former Celtics Teammate Kendrick Perkins Awestruck

Kevin Garnett is a name that will be forever synonymous with intensity and passion on the basketball court, leaving an indelible mark during his time in the NBA. From 2007 to 2011, former Celtics big man Kendrick Perkins had a frontcourt view as KG showcased the fierce competitiveness and unique personality that defined his career day in and day out. Recently, Perkins, speaking on Pat Bev’s podcast, shed light on Garnett’s trash-talking prowess, offering a glimpse into the mental warfare that made KG a legendary figure. In a candid conversation with Pat Bev, Kendrick Perkins recalled an incident that perfectly encapsulated Garnett’s trash-talking prowess. During a game, Garnett approached an opposing player and, in his typical brash manner, gave the player a taste test – a move that encapsulated Garnett’s innate ability to get under his opponents’ skin.

Advertisement

Garnett’s reputation as a trash talker reached far and wide, even affecting legends like Allen Iverson and Lamar Odom. Iverson confessed that he wished he could talk and curse like Garnett, a testament to KG’s ability to rattle even the most fearless players while having scant respect for the rules. Coming from AI, who single-handedly changed the culture, that’s huge. Similarly, Lamar Odom revealed how Garnett’s words had the power to provoke strong reactions, stating, “Ooh, these young n****s got my d**k hard,” showcasing the profound impact of KG’s trash talk.

Inside Scoop On The Tasting Story

As Perkins shared the tasting story on Pat Bev’s podcast, it was evident that even Garnett’s teammates weren’t immune to his mind games. Garnett’s trash talk wasn’t reserved solely for opponents; he used it to motivate and challenge his own team, ensuring they never settled for mediocrity. Along the way, he gave every teammate a treasure trove of wisdom and hilarious incidents. The scoop on the tasting incident serves as a reminder of Garnett’s unparalleled ability to mentally engage with the game on a different level, keeping everyone on their toes.

Advertisement

Patrick Beverly, himself one of the biggest trash talkers known in the league and a huge KG fan, asked Kendrick Perkins about the best stories he had of Garnett trash-talking. As Perk narrated he explained how a certain incident stood out. He collected how KG dipped a finger on the icing of a cake, grabbed an opponent by the jersey, swiped at him, and called him sweet. Here’s Perk’s quote on his favorite KG line which he used after the incident,

“ This M***** F*****, he’s sweet, like who comes up with that.”

Lessons from a Rookie KG

Garnett’s journey to becoming a legendary player who could get away with saying most of the things he did wasn’t without its hiccups. Early in his career, rookie Garnett learned a valuable lesson when he decided to engage in trash talk with none other than his Airness Michael Jordan. In a humbling experience, Garnett realized that trash-talking the basketball icon was a futile endeavor, demonstrating that even the most fearless competitors have their limits. KG got rightfully put in his place by the best to ever do it and yet managed to garner MJ’s respect as seen by fond interviews where the former Bulls guard has high praise for the Big Ticket.

Advertisement

Kevin Garnett’s trash-talking legacy is an integral part of his basketball narrative. From engaging with his own teammates to leaving legends like Iverson and Odom in awe, KG’s words were weapons on the court as much as his jumpers or basketball IQ were. The scoop on the tasting incident, narrated by Kendrick Perkins, offers a glimpse into the psychological warfare that Garnett expertly deployed. His trash talk was more than just words; it was a reflection of his unwavering passion and competitive spirit that forever changed the landscape of the game.