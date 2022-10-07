Tristan Thompson Once Smacked Draymond Green at LeBron James’ Event, Years Before Infamous Punch to Jordan Poole’s Face

Draymond Green hasn’t always done the throwing of punches. Sometimes he has been the one to be punched too

Did Draymond Green just massively weaken the Golden State Warriors dynasty?

As per reports, Green and Jordan Poole have always jawed at each other. But the team never stopped them since it never seemed to be too much. But then, recently, this took place.

This horrific incident comes during Jordan Poole’s contract talks with the Warriors, where JP was already starting to feel a certain way. So, it’s fair to say that this punch dispatched by Dray was delivered at perhaps the worst possible time.

But apparently, it hasn’t just been Draymond Green that’s done the dispatching throughout his history in the NBA. In fact, during one LeBron James event held in 2018, he was the receiver of a pretty emphatic one from Tristan Thompson.

Draymond Green was smacked pretty hard by Tristan Thompson after he refused to crush his beef with Tristan Thompson

During their 2017-18 season, the Warriors were perhaps the best team there ever has been in the sport of basketball.

They would routinely blow teams out, as their stars sat back and relaxed on the bench in the 4th quarter. And clearly, the NBA Finals that season was no different.

Despite making it all the way up to the fight for the summit, the Cavs were walked out of the 2018 NBA Finals, as they lost in just 4 games.

To add insult to injury, Draymond Green had this little incident with Tristan Thompson too.

And after the NBA Finals concluded, this little incident transformed into a lot more, as per the Athletic.

“In what would be best told by the late great storyteller Charlie Murphy, the ‘streets’ turned out to be the swanky Delilah restaurant in West Hollywood on July 18. Both Green and Thompson were guests of LeBron for this ultra-exclusive affair—which prohibited phones and cameras. None of the attendees expected the on-the-court drama to flare back up in this setting.

“Which is why everyone was stunned when Thompson, according to sources, out of nowhere attacked Green.

“No argument. No squaring up. No taking it outside.

“‘It was a sucker punch,’ said one source who attended the party. ‘But, to be honest, it wasn’t really a punch. It was more like a shove.'”

Since it’s Draymond Green, you expect him to be as petty as he was during the Finals. So, if you’re him, you have to expect other people getting some licks in on you.

Given that it was more of a shove than a punch though, we’d say Draymond sure got off easy, very much unlike Jordan Poole. This brings us to the all-important question.

Is Draymond Green the problem for the Warriors?

Draymond Green publicly asked for a max contract… a full two years before the end of his current contract, and a year before he needs to do it, raising controversy where it didn’t need to be.

Then, of course, the now infamous punch.

And before any of this, you also have him being one of the main reasons why Kevin Durant left the Warriors, breaking what was perhaps the greatest team of all time.

You add the regression of his game into the mix and you’re frankly forced to ask… Could it be that Draymond Green is the problem, after all?

No one can be sure. But, if he doesn’t make this right as soon as humanely possible, he sure will be.

