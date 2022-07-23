Scottie Pippen sued a five-year old girl and her parents for causing $109,000 worth damages to his property

Scottie Pippen is making sure to keep his income stream going in retirement, and in 2019, he sued a five-year old and her parents for defacing his property.

Jordan was the face of the NBA during the 90s as he led the Bulls to six Finals wins in the decade. Mike will always be remembered as the best player from the Chicago Bulls during that era, but make no mistake, Scottie Pippen was just as important as Jordan was to those Bulls teams.

Jordan was the “go get it”, score at will star while Pippen did a little bit of everything including the dirty work that often goes unnoticed on stat sheets and box scores. This is exactly what Phil Jackson referred to in an interview where he talked about Pippen’s role on the Bulls.

Scottie Pippen is 6-0 in the Finals. If Pippen can’t get respect for having 6 rings as the No.2 then NO ONE can have respect for being the No.2 pic.twitter.com/OsnTNBBzRp — LeBron’s IQ (@emanuelgodina) June 28, 2021

Scottie Pippen sued a girl and her family for defacing his house

In 2019, the former Bulls legend came across a strange scenario. Pippen owns a mansion in Florida which he regularly tends to and takes care of.

However, when he found it in 2019 once, he saw that the property had been damaged. He sued a girl who was four-years old at the time and her parents for defacing his property.

Pippen claimed that the girl had damaged “certain elements of the property” using coloring tools like crayons, and he also took aim at her parents’ negligent behavior.

He said that the parents, comedian Lindsay Glazer and Jacob Woloshin, held “responsibility for her (the girl’s) conduct.” Glazer immediately fired back at Pippen.

“Who would have ever thought that Dennis Rodman would be strengthening relations with North Korea, and Scottie ‘no tippin’ Pippen would be the crazy one suing little girls?” she retorted.

Pippen said that the total damages to his house were worth $109,000.

Scottie Pippen Adds Comedian Lindsay Glazer’s Five-Year-Old Daughter to Pending Lawsuit https://t.co/U9Zfj4VmA7 pic.twitter.com/tByvi6Z6qg — Miami Informer (@miamiinformer) May 30, 2019

