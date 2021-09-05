TKR vs JAM Fantasy Prediction : Trinbago Knight Riders vs Jamaica Tallawahs Best Fantasy Picks for CPL T20

TKR vs JAM Fantasy Prediction: Trinbago Knight Riders vs Jamaica Tallawahs – 5 September 2021 (St Kitts). Sunil Narine, Ravi Rampaul, Andre Russel, and Kennar Lewis will be the players to look out for in the Fantasy teams.

Trinbago Knight Riders will take on Jamaica Tallawahs in the league match of CPL 2021, aka Caribbean Premier League, which will be played at the Warner Park in St Kitts.

Trinbago Knight Riders have won two of their five games, and they wound want to make momentum. Simmons and Munro are not in great touch, whereas Siefert and Pollard are looking brilliant. The pace bowling will be lead by Rampaul and Udana, whereas Hosein and Narine will take care of spin.

Jamaica Tallawahs have won two of their four games, and they are looking in a good rhythm. Andre Russel is their star all-rounder, whereas Walton and Lewis will handle the top-order. Pretorius is the lead pacer, whereas Green and Permaul are their main spinners.

Pitch Report – This pitch has shown variable behavior in the tournament so far, and it is difficult to predict its nature.

Match Details :

Time:- 12.00 AM, Stadium:- Warner Park; Live on Star Sports Network

Probable XI for both sides:-

Trinbago Knight Riders – Lendl Simmons, Sunil Narine, Tion Webster, Colin Munro, Tim Seifert, Denesh Ramdin, Kieron Pollard, Isuru Udana, Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul, Khary Pierre.

Jamaica Tallawahs – Chadwick Walton, Kennar Lewis, Haider Ali, Rovman Powell, Carlos Brathwaite, Andre Russel, Shamarh Brooks, Chris Green, Migael Pretorius, Fidel Edwards, Veerasammy Permaul.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Sunil Narine, Andre Russel, Kennar Lewis, Ravi Rampaul, and Migael Pretorius.

TKR vs JAM Team Wicket-Keeper

Tim Seifert (Price 9) will be the wicket-keeper of our squad. Seifert has scored 119 runs at an average of 29.75, and he is the best pick in this category.

TKR vs JAM Team Batsmen

Rovman Powell (Price 9) and Kennar Lewis (Price 8) will be our batsmen from the Jamaica Tallawahs. Powell has scored 74 runs in CPL 2021, whereas he has scalped three wickets in bowling. Lewis scored 113 runs at a strike-rate of 182.25 in the T10 League, whereas he has scored 160 runs at 40.00 in CPL 2021. Both of them play aggressive cricket.

Colin Munro (Price 9.5) will be our batsman from the Trinbago Knight Riders. Munro scored 207 runs at an average of 34.50 last season, whereas he has scored 94 runs this season. He is not in great form, but he is a T20 specialist batsman.

TKR vs JAM Team All-Rounders

Sunil Narine (Price 9) and Isuru Udana (Price 8.5) will be our all-rounders from the Trinbago Knight Riders. Narine has scalped six wickets at an economy of 4.95, whereas he will open the innings. Udana has scalped eight wickets, and he is looking in a good rhythm.

Andre Russel (Price 10.5) will be our all-rounder from the Jamaica Tallawahs. Russel scored 163 runs at a strike-rate of 155.23 in IPL 2021, whereas he scalped seven wickets in bowling. He scored the fastest ever half-century of CPL in the opening CPL 2021 game, whereas he has scalped four wickets with the ball.

TKR vs JAM Team Bowlers

Migael Pretorius (Price 8.5) will be our bowler from the Jamaica Tallawahs. Pretorius scalped six wickets in the CSA T20 Challenge, whereas he has scalped ten wickets in just four games of CPL 2021. He is in brilliant form.

Ravi Rampaul (Price 8.5) and Akeal Hosein (Price 8) will be our bowlers from the Trinbago Knight Riders. Rampaul has scalped 13 wickets in CPL 2021 at an economy of 7.29, whereas Hosein has scalped six wickets at 4.50. Both of them are wicket-takers.

**If TKR bats first, pick Pollard as your last player, or else, pick Simmons**

Match Prediction: Trinbago Knight Riders will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Sunil Narine and Andre Russel

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Kennar Lewis and Ravi Rampaul

