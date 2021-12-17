Australian cricket black armbands: Why Australian cricket team wearing black armbands today vs England?

Australian cricket black armbands: The Australian players are seen donning black armbands over their jerseys in Adelaide today.

During the second day of the ongoing second Ashes 2021-22 Test between Australia and England in Adelaide, Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne has completed his sixth Test century.

Been batting for a day now, it was on fourth delivery of the 94th over when Labuschagne hit a boundary off veteran England fast bowler James Anderson to reach the three-figure mark. An innings which has come on the back of heaps of patience, Labuschagne was delighted and rightly so as he reached the milestone by working immensely hard for it.

There is no hiding to the fact that Labuschagne’s innings wouldn’t have been possible without luck favouring him not once but thrice at the Adelaide Oval.

After getting dropped by England wicket-keeper Jos Buttler twice yesterday, Labuschagne was dismissed caught behind off Ollie Robinson after completing his century today. However, as luck would have it, Robinson had overstepped to give another reprieve to the right-hand batter.

Robinson, who remained wicket-less on Day 1, made it a point to dismiss Labuschagne as the batter’s attempt to shoulder arms to an incoming delivery in the following over found him wanting in front of the stumps. In what was his second Test century in Adelaide, Labuschagne walked back to the pavilion after scoring 103 (305) with the help of eight fours.

Australian cricket black armbands today

As fans must have noted by now, umpires and Australian cricketers are donning black armbands at the Adelaide Oval today. It is worth mentioning that the same has been done as a mark of respect and tribute towards five children who died in a tragic bouncy castle incident in Devonport, Tasmania, yesterday.

In what was a celebratory event organized by a school to mark the end of the school year, children were enjoying until a “wind gust” led to disastrous accident. The children who lost their lives were in sixth grade and around the age of 10-11.

“A wind gust had reportedly caused the jumping castle and inflatable balls to lift into the air,” Tasmanian Police Commissioner Darren Hine said in an official statement. Australia are wearing black armbands to pay respect to the families of five children who died in a tragic incident in Devonport, Tasmania yesterday. pic.twitter.com/Vt8c6IxkMP — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) December 17, 2021