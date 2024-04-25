Olympic Track Legend Usain Bolt to Be Brand Ambassador for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024

Bringing the theme of cross-sports to cricket, the International Cricket Council announced Usain Bolt as their new ambassador for the upcoming Men’s T20 World Cup. The Jamaican track and field star will be promoting the event on a global stage with great pomp and grandeur.

In a promotional teaser featuring Bolt, the ICC put together some clips of him on stage along with some shots of cricket players on the field. Calling it history being written, this was a big step in the world of cricket since roping in the Olympian could broaden the horizons for it.

While Bolt rules the sprint track, cricket is not a foreign sport to him since his association with some of the most iconic cricketers across the globe. His friendship with Caribbean legend Chris Gayle is well-known to fans, who have enjoyed their camaraderie in public.

Apart from that, being a fellow Caribbean himself, Bolt admitted that his new role in the sport was a matter of honor. In a statement after the ICC announcement, he remarked:

“Coming from the Caribbean where cricket is a part of life, the sport has always held a special place in my heart, and I am honored to be part of such a prestigious tournament.”

Bolt may have been an eight-time Olympic gold medalist and earned the title of the fastest human on the planet. But it turns out that he also makes for a stellar bowler, according to Gayle. In a friendly charity match held in 2009, the cricketer recalled how his sprinter friend got him out. Speaking to the ICC team in a promotional reel recently, he narrated the moment.

“He bowled a pretty good bouncer. A damn good bouncer. I’m not gonna lie.”

This move by the ICC is quite historic since getting a world champion on board for a tournament set to take place in the US could lead to better avenues. Many even speculate that this decision could increase the chances of cricket making a return to the next Olympics. Meanwhile, Bolt gets to relive his love for the sport and follow the rest of the World Cup closely.

Usain Bolt could’ve been a cricket legend

The world knows Bolt for his speed and godly sprint as he smokes the rest of his competitors on the track. However, his Caribbean roots would never let him forget about his first love for the sport of cricket.

Growing up, Bolt had dreamt of being a fast bowler and was a keen cricketer in his school. He once even recalled how he would sharpen his bowling skills since he was a quick runner. It wasn’t until his coach encouraged him to try track and field instead that he eventually ended up changing his preferences. But his affinity for the sport never died, and now he has returned to it, albeit in a different role.