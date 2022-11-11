True Geordie Twitch Ban: Why was he banned from the streaming platform? – Answered

English Twitch streamer and YouTuber, True Geordie came under a lot of scrutiny and got his Twitch account banned after he made a controversial comment against Andrew Tate. It did not sit well with Tate and many people called Geordie xenophobic and racist.

Read on to learn all about True Geordie’s Twitch ban history and his remarks against Andrew Tate.

Why was True Geordie banned on Twitch after Andrew Tate called him out?

Andrew Tate announced his conversion to Islam in October 2022, and since then, the influencer received mixed reactions. One reaction came from podcaster True Geordie. He made an insensitive remark while questioning the reason for Tate’s conversion and said “I would gladly blow myself up if I could take that sh*tbag with us. If he wants to prove it, do the right thing.”

Since then, these remarks have gone viral on social media. His comments have been labeled Islamophobic and stereotyping a whole community as people who commit acts of terrorism. Twitch was quick to react to the backlash he was facing and banned his account. Although unconfirmed, the ban was most likely caused by Geordie’s insensitive joke that did not sit well with people.

True Geordie and Andrew Tate controversy goes deeper

The fallout between the two streamers started when Geordie became critical of Andrew Tate’s opinion of women. It escalated to the point that Tate wanted to fight him and KSI in the same match. This led to the podcast where Geordie discussed Tate’s conversion and labeled his conversion as insincere. However, it backfired and people claimed that this reckless joke was a jibe at the whole community. Geordie looked at it as one of Tate’s ways to gain backing since he was on the verge of losing it all.

Since then Tate has come out with a response and called him stupid and said “You think making an insensitive comment about a religion followed by billions of people on the planet is funny… There are certain times in life where you need to know when to shut the **** up…”

True Geordie Twitch ban continues even after the apology

Since the ban, Geordie has apologized for the remark and uploaded a 22-minute-long video titled “I’m Sorry.” He states that he is remorseful for his actions and for hurting the sentiments of Muslims. Geordie described his actions as idiotic and as a result of his dislike towards Andrew Tate. He also tried to assure his audience by saying that he, in no way meant to stereotype a whole community.

Consequently, Geordie also lost sponsors like Gym Shark and PokerStars. Both these brands wanted nothing to do with the comments he made on the podcast. At the time of writing, True Geordie’s Twitch ban continues. Stay tuned for more updates on the True Geordie Twitch Ban as the situation unfolds.

