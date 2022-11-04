Overwatch 2: Tips for Beginners

Today’s article will look at Overwatch 2 Beginner Tips that will elevate your playing and boost your self-confidence.

There is no doubt that Overwatch 2 is a fun game. But more than that, it is a team game. Remember that before starting, you cannot win all battles without proper teammates. But aside from that, there are a couple of valuable tips you can keep in mind to better your gameplay.

This short article will tackle 5 Tips that can help you tip the scale in your favor and get you that victory, whether it’s unranked or competitive.

Also Read: Overwatch 2 removes Mei until the next major patch

Overwatch 2 Beginner Tips

5. Play with Friends

If you play the game with friends, there is more communication, more fun, and lesser rage. Plus, the margin of error decreases. Your Team can be balanced with Support, Tanks, and Assault without everyone picking Assault to get more kills.

Therefore it is a good idea to hop in only when your friends are playing; practicing alone can lead to rage-filled times, which we do not want.

4. Pick an Agent Based on Your Playstyle

If you like to stay back without engaging in gunfights, pick Support; if you prefer lasting on the battlefield, then pick a Tank. But, if you want to go in Guns Blazing, select Assault. Pick, choose, mix, and match with different agents to find one that best suits your playstyle.

Try every Agent’s abilities in Practice mode to understand how you would play with them in a match.

3. Pick Agents who require lesser Mechanical Skill

Some agents have a higher skill cap than others, requiring you to know specific passive roles and other abilities. Some have particular abilities like increased movement speed and healing, like Soldier 76. Therefore, pick an agent who blesses the need to have a lesser understanding of passives and focuses more on gunplay.

2. Stick with the Team

We know you will have the urge to flank behind the Team and wrap up kills. But it is better to stick with the Team and follow through on an objective rather than rushing. It will not get the job done plus the respawn times are atrocious, so watch out.

1. Aim- Train

It is a tip as old as the FPS genre. You need to train your aim and stay locked on an enemy since the movement in Overwatch 2 is different than in other games. The abilities make it difficult to fire on the enemy continuously. Therefore, adjust your sensitivity and keep aim training to improve your chances of winning duels.

Also Read: Massive balance changes coming to Overwatch 2 on November 15