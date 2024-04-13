UFC 300 Purse and Payouts: Estimated Earnings for Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill Main Event Fight

UFC 300 is almost knocking on our doors. This card promises to be the most stacked fighting event in the promotion’s entire history and will be headlined by two light-heavyweight titans: Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill.

Considering the grandeur of the event, one might get curious as to how much each fighter would be earning from this landmark card. Unfortunately, the exact fight purses haven’t been made official as of yet, but we can make a knowledgeable approximation based on previous records.

According to NYfights, the light-heavyweight champion of the world, Pereira, is speculated to take home a guaranteed $1,500,000. Whereas, his opponent and American contender, Hill is speculated to walk away with $450,000. While these numbers might seem massive, fans should note that this is just the base pay. Each fighter stands to earn bonuses based on their performance in the octagon.

Naturally, the excitement is at an all-time high, as both fighters cannot wait to face each other in the cage. Amidst such a scenario, Alex Pereira made headlines with a bold prediction for his fight against Jamahal Hill.

Alex Pereira predicts his fight against Jamahal Hill

Hill should not be underestimated by any means as his fighting style might present a problem for the champion. However, Pereira is far from intimidated. If anything, he is confident that he will get the victory, and that too in spectacular fashion. The Brazillian even lived up to his character during the ceremonial weigh-in where he warned Hill, saying,

“It’s a huge opportunity. I’m very pumped for it. A few days ago, this guy said he respected me, even asked me to sign his shirt, and he did what he did yesterday. But he’s going to have his day tomorrow.”

There is an element of bad blood involved now which makes the bout even more exciting. However, considering the unpredictability of it all, we can do nothing but wait to see who will have the last laugh.