UFC Baku Purse and Payouts: Estimated Earnings for Khalil Rountree Jr. vs. Jamahal Hill Revealed

Recent light heavyweight title challenger Khalil Rountree returns this weekend in a pivotal showdown at UFC Baku opposite former champion Jamahal Hill.

Set to make his first walk of the year, Syndicate MMA staple, Rountree, will fight for the first time since his unsuccessful title charge against Brazilian common foe, Alex Pereira, last year.

And for Hill, it’s a massive comeback this weekend — as he looks to snap a two-fight losing skid. Dropping an infamous title challenge of his own to Pereira, back in January, the Contender Series alum returned, only to come unstuck to fellow ex-champion Jiri Prochazka.

However, regardless of their last fights, both Hill and Rountree are dangerous strikers who are expected to put on a violent show for all those in attendance.

So, let’s get into the estimated figures on offer to the headlining duo.

Rountree and Hill’s estimated payouts for UFC Baku

Estimated to have come out from his UFC 307 headliner with his pockets full, Rountree made off like a thief, according to some notable estimates.

Dropping a fourth-round knockout loss to Brazilian star Pereira, Rountree is estimated to have netted a reported $1,380,000 for his efforts in defeat, as he vied for the light heavyweight crown.

This comes as a massive jump in cash received after he previously netted an estimated $90,000 for his title eliminator knockout win over the recently retired Anthony Smith at the end of 2023.

As for Illinois native Hill, the former champion is said to have received $500,000 for his headlining efforts at UFC 300, en route to a first-round knockout loss to Pereira.

Expected to have taken quite the financial hit in his return at UFC 311 at the beginning of this year, Hill is estimated to have fallen short of his half-million-dollar payday after his loss against Czech finisher, Prochazka.

More estimated UFC Baku payouts

In the night’s co-headliner, perennial lightweight challenger Rafael Fiziev will make his return against streaking Chilean grappler Ignacio Bahamondes.

Saving the day at UFC 313 back in March, fan-favorite striker, Fiziev replaced Dan Hooker to rematch Justin Gaethje on just weeks notice. Falling short against the ex-interim champion, Fiziev is estimated to have landed in the region of $350,000 to $450,000 for his rematch with the Arizona star.

Also returning that night in March, streaking finisher, Bahamondes, would send stalwart challenger, Jalin Turner, into retirement. And on that occasion, the Santiago upstart is estimated to have cashed an impressive $150,000 payout total for his third straight win.

Perennial contender, Curtis Blaydes, is also set to fight this weekend against ex-PFL contender, Rizvan Kuniev, in another rescheduled showdown.

Fighting for the first time since UFC 304 last summer, the stalwart challenger would drop a first-round knockout loss to Tom Aspinall in their interim title rematch.

On that night in London, Blaydes is estimated to have netted himself $150,000 for his fight with the Brit — a rather measly figure given his lengthy tenure under the banner of the UFC.