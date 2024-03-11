Despite Spoiled Boxing Debut, Nate Diaz Vows to “Whoop” Anthony Joshua, Deontay Wilder, & Tyson Fury, Gets Reality Check From Fans

Nate Diaz has finally been humbled. Fans on X gave the UFC star a reality check after he made a bizarre claim. Francis Ngannou fought Anthony Joshua this weekend and the former UFC star did not have a good night. ‘AJ’ knocked him out cold to win the bout. Following the fight, Diaz tweeted out saying that he could beat any of the big heavyweight boxers. Fans on X, who are usually always rallying behind the Stockton native, had to humble him this time.

Nate Diaz has one professional boxing fight under his name. He lost to Jake Paul last year in his boxing debut. Despite this, he called out Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder, and Francis Ngannou on X.

Not only did Diaz call the boxing icons out, he also mentioned that he will “whoop” them inside the ring. Here’s what the fans had to say about it.

“Love ya Nate… but you lost to Jake Paul…”

One user pleaded with Nate Diaz to stop embarrassing himself.

“Stop embarrassing yourself you’re a grown man”

Another user brought up his 0-1 record against Jake Paul.

“You couldn’t even beat Jake Paul homie..”

One user could not believe he was tired of Nate Diaz.

“Never thought I’d say these words.. I’m tired of Nate Diaz”

Another user claimed it would be a nice paycheck for Diaz.

“Let’s be real, would lose to all but a nice pay check”

One user trolled the former UFC fighter.

“Nate, rent isn’t due for another 3 weeks.”

However, this was not the first time that Diaz has made some bold claims on X. He recently tweeted out saying he wanted to fight at The Sphere on Mexican Independence Day. Unfortunately, the UFC President has now shut down the possibility of that happening.

Dana White states that he will not look to make Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz at The Sphere

Nate Diaz is no longer in the UFC. However, there is one fight that is still on his mind, a trilogy against Conor McGregor. Expressing similar intentions, Diaz recently tweeted out this on X.

At the UFC 299 post-fight press conference, a reporter asked Dana White of a potential fight between Diaz and McGregor on Mexican Independence Day. Here’s what the UFC head honcho had to say.

“I’m looking for Mexicans at The Sphere on Mexican Independence Day…Yeah, no, I’m not doing that fight.”

Despite severing his ties with the UFC, Nate Diaz seems eager to return to the octagon. However, now that The Sphere is out of the question, it will be interesting to see what Diaz will want.

A trilogy fight against Conor McGregor is definitely on the cards, since both fighters want it. All the fans need is for the UFC to see it through.