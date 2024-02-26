“F*ck 300”: Nate Diaz Desires UFC Return at Historic UFC 306 Las Vegas Sphere Event

The UFC is set for a massive year in 2024. There are several big fights and events announced, with a lot more to come. This year, fans will witness UFC 300, the return of Conor McGregor and Jon Jones to name a few of the highlights. However, the good news keeps rolling for the UFC faithful. The promotion recently announced its plans for its annual UFC Noche event. Needless to say, this has sparked the interest of fans as well as former fighters such as Nate Diaz on Instagram.

The UFC recently confirmed that UFC 306 scheduled to take place on September 14th will take place at the Sphere. This sparked interest from Nate Diaz, who responded to the rumours saying, “I’ll be here f**k 300”. He also shared a story on Instagram, saying,

“I’m busy for ufc300 I’ll pull-up to this one”

For the uninitiated, ‘The Sphere’ is the latest addition to the glitz and the glamour of sin city. This futuristic building is not just an example of innovative architecture but also a representation of Las Vegas’ ongoing development and aspiration to hold the title of world’s entertainment capital.

The project started in September 2018 and completed in September 2023. Modern amenities at the venue include unmatched sound systems, interactive areas that promise to transform live entertainment, and a high-resolution LED screen that wows the audience in an immersive experience.

Ever since ‘The Sphere’ was open for business, Dana White has had his eyes set on the venue. In multiple interviews, White stated that he would love to have a UFC event there. White also promised the UFC’s debut at ‘The Sphere’ will be unlike anything else, as he believes the UFC provides the best live sports entertainment.

Nate Diaz to return to UFC action at ‘The Sphere’?

Following his win over Tony Fergusson at UFC 279, Diaz stepped away from the sport as he stated he wanted to pursue other combat sports. Shortly after, Diaz secured a fight with Jake Paul in boxing.

Unfortunately, the result did not go his way, and he has since been on the sidelines awaiting his next fight. Diaz recently teased a return at UFC 300 a few times but nothing came out of it.

The younger Diaz brother was also recently linked with Jorge Masvidal for a boxing fight. However, there have been no updates on that as well. Therefore, it is very likely that Diaz could return to the promotion for the UFC 306, and if he does, the event would surely be a banger.