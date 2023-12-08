Devin Haney Religion: Is the Boxer Muslim?

Devin Haney, the former undisputed lightweight champion, is a huge name in the world of combat. From dominating his opponent inside the ring to ruling fans’ hearts, Haney enjoys a good fan base.

The lightweight boxer is undefeated in his 30 fight professional boxing career with 30 wins to his name. He held the undisputed lightweight championship for over a year from June 2022 to August 2023. A few days back there were reports of Haney relinquishing the titles in order to jump to the welterweight division.

But there is one more thing that keeps his fans curious about him and it is if Haney is a Muslim. The 25-year-old fighter has been quite vocal and has accepted Islam as his religion. However, Haney wasn’t a born Muslim instead he converted to Islam in the year 2019.

Moreover, Haney has credited his faith in Allah for all his success. He has showed his faith in Islam on multiple occasions. Not only this, but the fighter’s Instagram handle also reflects his religion and praise for what he practices.

‘The Dream’ practices Islam and has praised the religion on multiple occassions through various social media platforms.

Devin Haney on being a Muslim

The former lightweight world champion is very particular when it comes to his faith as a Muslim. ‘The Dream’ takes pride in his religion and keeps sharing words of praise for God.

He spoke about the same recently during Last Stand Podcast with Brian Custer. He shared his thoughts on how Islam guides him and helps him stay disciplined. He said,

“Being a Muslim, Islam has matured me. It’s given me discipline me, all through life. It’s given me structure, it’s given me guidance, something to live for and rules to follow. It changed me, my family, everyone around me, my career, everything. I just thank Allah every day for it.”

Haney is making his return to the ring against Regis Prograis. The bout is scheduled to take place on Saturday, December 9, 2023, at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

It will be exciting to see how the fight is going to turn out for the American boxer since his last controversial win over Vasiliy Lomachenko. Whatever the result be, the fans could do nothing but wait to witness the exhilarating performance.