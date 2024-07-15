UFC Champ Sean O’Malley and Tim Welch’s ‘Oscar-Worthy’ Trump vs. Biden Skit Leaves Fans ROFL

Sean O’Malley and Tim Welch have become an indelible part of the UFC. The bantamweight champion and his coach are comedic geniuses, captivating the fandom with random spoofs, skits, and super intriguing podcasts. Recently, the duo dropped yet another hilarious clip impersonating Donald Trump and Joe Biden, leaving fans in splits.

Welch played Trump, sporting a wig and a quirky accent, doing his level best to imitate the Republican, while O’Malley put on a Biden face mask and rambled gibberish. Eventually, the bantamweight got dropped after Trump(Welch) delivered a clubbing right hand from short range. Adding a bald eagle cry in the background to signal the rise of America after the Democrat fell added satire to the skit, and fans were left in stitches.

“Y’all are goated for this.”

One ardent fan noted that the duo’s performance was worthy of an Oscar award.

“Oscar Worthy tbh.”

Another gave ‘Suga’ props for successfully impersonating the American President, Joe Biden.

“The Biden impersonation is spot on.”

Interestingly, some lauded the duo for their distinctiveness and top-notch content.

At the same time, another commenter was blown away by how O’Malley dropped face-first on the mat as if the punch were real.

However, while O’Malley is out there entertaining the community and having a ball of a time, his recent achievement wasn’t well received, even by his most ardent fans.

O’Malley beats Alex Pereira, and Islam Makhachev to win the ESPY Best MMA Fighter award

Bantamweight king, ‘Suga’ Sean O’Malley received yet another accolade for his contributions to the sport of MMA. However, is he the best fighter in the promotion currently when compared to the likes of Alex Pereria who had a meteoric rise, winning two belts in under 2 years?

In fact, a group of fans have also mentioned that ‘Suga’ cannot be the best as long as the pound-4-pound king Islam Makhachev is still around. Well, this is exactly why some believe O’Malley’s recent achievement at the ESPY Awards is absolutely ridiculous.

The 2024 ESPY Awards took place on Thursday. This is an annual ESPN award show that celebrates the best in sports over the previous year. In the category of Best UFC Fighter, ESPN handed the award to the bantamweight champion, O’Malley, negating Pereira, Makhachev, and current strawweight champion Zhang Weilie’s contributions.

Naturally, this got fans all worked up and some even protested the decision on social media. However, what is your take on this? Do let us know your valuable thoughts in the comments below.