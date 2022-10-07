UFC Star Khabib Nurmagomedov Appears in Hilarious Commerical With Football Star Ahead of World Cup 2022

Khabib Nurmagomedov appeared in an Etihad airways commercial with Dutch football star Clarence Seedorf.

Khabib Nurmagomedov is arguably the biggest MMA athlete to come out of the Middle East in recent memory. The legacy of his stellar MMA career is reflected in his popularity in the Middle East as well.

The Eagle is adored by UAE UFC fans. He recently appeared in an Etihad Airways commercial with former footballer and Dutch professional football manager Clarence Seedorf.

Nurmagomedov and Seedorf join other athletes who have appeared in Etihad’s commercial in the lead-up to the 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup.

The UFC star updated the advertisement on his Instagram as well.

Is There More to the Khabib Nurmagomedov and Etihad Airways Commerical?

Aside from appearing in the commercial together, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Clarence Seedorf are also business partners. They began a football (soccer) management agency together. They also have a football academy named the Seedorf Khabib Performance Club.

According to its official statement, the Club combines “sports and social abilities with a training methodology which combines football and mixed martial arts.”

The Club was established in Dubai and has global partners like Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC). This organization is sponsored by the Government of the UAE and was first founded in Dubai in 2002.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup has been in the news for incidences of human rights violations, migrant worker abuse and terrible labor conditions. According to certain reports, thousands of migrant workers died due to harsh working conditions in preparation for the Football World Cup as defending champions.

The French national team will compete in the tournament. But the Deputy Mayor of Paris said the event will not be broadcast in public fan zones in Paris. This is owing to the human rights abuse reports mentioned above.

