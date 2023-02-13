Did Super Bowl Viewership Numbers Surpass FIFA World Cup Final Views?

What a game, what a night!! The Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles were the two most consistent and dominant teams throughout the competition. So when both the teams ended up making their way to the Super Bowl, expectations went through the roof and Oh Boy didn’t they deliver.

It was an absolute humdinger of a clash. Before the game began, the Eagles were counted as slight favorites due to their outstanding playoff performances this year and Patrick Mahomes’ ankle injury.

Moreover, as soon as the clash began, Eagles got into their groove and pushed the Chiefs on the back foot. While the team from Kansas City was delivering hefty blows in response, by the end of second quarter, the Eagles had gained a strong 10 point lead.

Super Bowl LVII could fetch around 114 million views

It seems like Rihanna’s halftime performance pumped the much needed energy into the Chiefs as they came out all guns blazing in the third quarter. Although they had reduced the deficit to 6 before the start of the final quarter, the Eagles were still looking firm favorites. However, ‘Fourth-Quarter-Mahomes’ worked his magic again and with a field goal by Harrison Butker in the final minutes, the Chiefs were able to seal the deal.

There were just so many ups and downs throughout the game. It won’t be wrong to say that the clash wasn’t for the faint hearted. Moreover, after the game ended, many fans compared the clash to the 2022 FIFA World Cup final.

For the unversed, during the FIFA finale, Lionel Messi’s Argentina defeated France in one of the greatest games in the history of soccer. Goals kept coming in from both sides and the contest eventually moved into the penalty shootout where Messi’s men prevailed.

1.5 BILLION VIEWS @FIFAWorldCup VS @SuperBowl views for 4 years is 410 Million views “FIFA announce World Cup final viewership: ’NOBODY can say the Super Bowl… https://t.co/KIPiebxeep via @YouTube ”Biggest game in the world is World Cup not the Sbowl my American friends — Usmon (@usmon59) January 28, 2023

The soccer finale, as per FIFA, had fetched around 1.5 billion views worldwide. Now that’s a mind-boggling number if there ever was. However, due to all the high octane passion, action and emotion in the NFL finale, many fans are opining that Super Bowl might have also fetched similar amount of views.

However, this assumption might be a bit too ambitious. This is because even by FOX’s assumptions, Super Bowl LVII could have fetched around 114.5 million views. The actual Super Bowl viewership numbers will come out in a couple of days but even if we go by the most optimistic assumptions, there is still a lot of catching up to do for NFL as far as attracting global viewership is concerned.

