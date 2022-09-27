Anti-Draft Leaders of Dagestan Urge Khabib Nurmagomedov To: “Be Like Muhammad Ali… Stand Up for the People”

Khabib Nurmagomedov, the former UFC lightweight champion, is being called out by the people of Dagestan to support them amidst the rising tension between Ukraine and Russia.

Due to the critical situation with Ukraine, Russia announced the partial mobilization of its military reserves. This announcement has been met with strong opposition, mostly from Dagestani citizens.

At least 301 Dagestani soldiers have died, which is ten times more than in Moscow, according to BBC reports. So, in the most recent demonstrations against Moscow’s call-up of 300,000 military reservists, residents of the Dagestan region have engaged in confrontations with police.

Amidst the protest, people have urged the UFC star Khabib Nurmagomedov to support them. “Khabib, tell me where you stand as a man, as a Muslim,” One of the protest leaders said on YouTube.

Fans of Nurmagomedov are pleading for his support in the comments section of his social media posts. “Khabib, all these years you have been supported by the people of Dagestan…at least once stand up for the people. Be like Muhammad Ali,” one comment read. (H/T: Bloody Elbow)

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dagestan

The former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is one of the most decorated fighters in the world of mixed martial arts. He retired from fighting with a legendary 29-0 record under his name.

The origin of ‘The Eagle’ is a small Dagestani village. With his UFC fighting skills, he undoubtedly made Dagestan known throughout the world. Due to his enormous popularity in that area, people are calling him to discuss the situation.

Recently, Nurmagomedov shared a picture with the caption, “But we are not ready,” expressing his worry about the circumstance. However, as a global icon, people want to hear more from the former champion about it.

What are your thoughts on the situation? What do you guys think about Nurmagomedov’s post?