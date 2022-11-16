Ryan Garcia Believes Alex Pereira, Who Defeated Israel Adesanya, Is ‘One of the Few People’ With Left Hook Mastery

Alex Pereira, the new UFC middleweight champion, is one of the most feared guys in the promotion because of his extraordinary striking skills and daring personality. He has finished three of his four UFC opponents, one of who is the former champion Israel Adesanya.

Pereira has defeated him twice during their Glory Kickboxing days, one of which was a knockout via a brutal left hook. Now he repeated history at UFC 281 by knocking out ‘The Last Stylebender’ in a similar fashion. Thus, fans are convicted that the Brazilian mixed martial artist has one of the most brutal left hooks in the game. Even the former boxing champion, Ryan Garcia, agreed to that.

What did Ryan Garcia say about Alex Pereira?

The world’s sixth-best active lightweight boxer Ryan Garcia is famous for his destructive left hand and has finished most of his opponents with it. However, he was impressed by the newly crowned champion Alex Pereira’s technique.

The boxing star took to his official Twitter account to praise Pereira’s style. He posted an old knockout video of the Brazilian, where he finished an opponent with a monstrous left. “One of the few people I’ve seen that knows how to deliver the left hook,” Garcia wrote in the caption.

One of the few people I’ve seen that knows how to deliver the left hook https://t.co/8boMSkjVmE — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) November 15, 2022

Pereira, ‘The Hands of Stone’ as he is known after dominating the kickboxing world, entered the MMA universe in 2015. He has a resume of 7-1, with six knockouts victory under his name. After watching his fights in the UFC, it seems Pereira has surely mastered the art of the left hook.

Will Pereira defend his title against Israel Adesanya next?

After his victory at UFC 281, Pereira has a 3-0 score against Adesanya. It is interesting to note that before his fight with the Brazilian, Izzy was undefeated in the middleweight division.

Therefore, considering his 185lbs record, the Nigerian-born surely deserves a title rematch. He has even demanded a rematch from the promotion. However, the final call is up to the UFC.

