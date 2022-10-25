‘Brother’ Khabib Nurmagomedov Spent LeBron James-Esque Money on Islam Makhachev’s Camp for UFC 280, Per Head Coach

Former champion Khabib Nurmagomedov spent almost a similar amount as LeBron James on Islam Makhachev’s training camp for UFC 280, per their head coach.

Ever since ‘The Eagle’ retired from professional fighting, he has taken up the role of coach. He trains his teammates for their respective MMA careers. Among them, is the UFC lightweight contender Islam Makhachev.

Makhachev is a childhood friend of the UFC legend. Thus, the latter eagerly wanted him to be the next UFC champion and went great distances to achieve that goal. According to the head coach of American Kickboxing Academy Javier Mendez, Nurmagomedov spent an insane amount on Makhachev’s training camp before the title fight in Abu Dhabi.

Khabib Nurmagomedov spent similar to what LeBron James spends every year for the NBA season

Following Makhachev’s victory over Oliveira, the UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier revealed that Team Khabib Nurmagomedov spent almost $1 Million on the Dagestani’s training camp.

The host of the Submission Radio podcast asked about the same to Javier Mendez in a recent episode. Mendez confirmed it was true. He also further stated that Nurmagomedov is a very generous person when it comes to spending on his friends and teammates.

“When you are talking about 20-30 something fighters there. You are taking flights, you taking this, you talking about that. Yeah, you talking a lot of money. Khabib is a very beautiful, generous individual that’s not looking for anything in return other than his brothers winning… Khabib has never been somebody that’s been stingy about anything. The more he has, the more he gives,” Mendez said.

According to many reports on the internet, the Los Angeles Lakers power forward LeBron James also spends over $1.5 million in a year for his NBA league preparations.

Javier Mendez says UFC wants Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski next

After winning the lightweight title, Makhachev and Nurmagomedov called out the number one pound-for-pound fighter Alexander Volkanovski, in the octagon interview.

However, Mendez further in the interview stated that it is not only his team, but even the UFC wants the fight to happen for the fans. Although Mendez believes Beneil Dariush is the next rightful title contender, the business structure of the promotion will have Makhachev vs. Volkanovski first.

