“Brother Muslim Can’t [Bet]”: Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Manager Rejects $50K From Gilbert Burns After Islam Makhachev Defeats Charles Oliveira at UFC 280

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s manager and the Dominance management founder refused to accept money from welterweight fighter Gilbert Burns after he lost an Islam Makhachev vs Charles Oliveira bet.

After a long wait, finally Khabib Nurmagomedov’s childhood friend and training partner Islam Makhachev became a UFC champion. The Dagestan fighter defeated former champion Charles Oliveira via submission at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi.

Going into the fight, many believed Oliveira would outperform Makhachev, given his submission victories in the UFC. Welterweight star Gilbert Burns was also in that bracket. He even placed a 50k bet with his own manager, Ali Abdelaziz.

What did Gilbert Burns say about Islam Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira to Ali Abdelaziz?

The Brazilian welterweight fighter was previously involved in a debate with his manager, Ali Abdelaziz. Initially, Abdelaziz asked Burns for his pick in Makhachev vs. Oliveira’s fight.

Brother Muslim can’t beat you know this https://t.co/CXokpaNlEi — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) October 23, 2022

‘Durinho’ backed fellow countryman Oliveira, as he was confident about the latter’s skills. However, Abdelaziz refuted Burns’ decision. After which the Brazilian bet a $5ok sum on his claims.

However, Makhachev turned the tables at UFC 280 by submitting one of the best grapplers in the division. Thus, keeping his word, Burns sent $50k to the Dominance Management founder and posted a screenshot.

But Abdelaziz, a practicing Muslim, refused to take the money, as betting is forbidden in Islam. He wrote, “Brother Muslim can’t beat you know this.”

Makhachev credited his win to Khabib Nurmagomedov and his father

Khabib Nurmagomedov retired from professional fighting in 2020 and vacated the UFC lightweight title. Following that, he was vigorously preparing Islam Makhachev and other teammates for their respective MMA careers.

‘The Eagle’ always stated that he wanted Makhachev to become the next champion after him, as it was his father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov’s dream, too. Abdulmanap trained both Khabib and Makhachev since their childhood.

After years of preparation and under Nurmagomedov’s guidance, now Makhachev has become the second UFC champion from Dagestan. Hence, Makhachev credited his victory to Khabib and his father in the octagon interview.

