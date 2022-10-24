“Like Seeing MJ Kobe and LeBron Together”: UFC Twitter Reacts as Chechen Warlord Settles Dispute Between Khamzat Chimaev and Team Khabib Nurmagomedov

UFC twitter reacts as Chechen warlord Ramzan Kadyrov settles the differences between the welterweight star Khamzat Chimaev and team Khabib Nurmagomedov after the UFC280 fiasco.

UFC 280 took place inside the Etihad arena in Abu Dhabi last weekend. Islam Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira was the headliner of the pay-per-view. Makhachev defeated the former champion and earned the UFC lightweight gold.

Number three-ranked welterweight contender, Khamzat Chimaev, was also in attendance. Although Makhachev’s victory was the highlight of the event, Chimaev stole some limelight after getting into an altercation with Abubakar Nurmagomedov.

Fans’ reactions to the settlement between Khamzat Chimaev vs. team Khabib Nurmagomedov

Although it is still unclear what started the brawl between Chimaev and Abubakar, some sources suggest it was the latter’s criticism of the welterweight fighter.

In the clip, we can see ‘Borz’ talking to one of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s teammates. And a few minutes later, Chimaev pushed Abubakar and things got heated. Later, they were separated by the security guards present.

However, the beef was quickly settled between the Russian fighters with the help of Chechen warlord Ramzan Kadyrov. Both Chimaev and Abubakar were seen talking to Kadyrov on a video call.

Later, Khabib Nurmagomedov addressed the issue in a video and also stated that the differences were sorted. Following that, Chimaev had dinner with team Khabib Nurmagomedov. The quick escalation of the situation left fans stunned. Check out the reactions from fans below:

This like seeing MJ Kobe and Lebron together — Spit Bayless®️ (@Djt52336043Djt) October 23, 2022

Kadyrov owns them 💀 — 🥷💨⛓️ (@m4kar0VV) October 23, 2022

Kadyrov made them. He posted it on instagram. Khamzat has a dictator in his personal life dudes in hell — AstroVol (@LostAccount41) October 23, 2022

Some heavy warlord energy there. Some intense stuff to be involved in. 😬 — Maximum Power (@TheMaximumPower) October 23, 2022

Kadyrov to Khamzat and the Nurmahomedov’s pic.twitter.com/YBHY8QVMxE — Neilo.co (@Neilo209) October 23, 2022

The Nurmagomedovs had a falling out with Kadyrov the last I remember — Z. (@ZakRetlaw) October 23, 2022

What is next for the ‘Borz’ in the UFC?

‘Borz’ is currently undefeated in the promotion. He stands number three in the welterweight division. Thus, it is very likely that the Russian-born Swedish fighter will receive a title shot after bagging one more victory.

Khamzat Chimaev calls out Colby Covington, pointing to his desire for a future at welterweight. Read more: https://t.co/sTH0OQ9exl pic.twitter.com/j3vlyNfVRo — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) September 28, 2022

Currently, Chimaev has no official opponent for his next UFC fight. However, according to many reports on the internet, UFC is working on making a welterweight clash between Chimaev and Colby Covington.

If this fight comes to fruition, it will be one of the biggest match-ups in the history of the UFC.

What are your thoughts about this match-up? What is your reaction to the settlement of the beef?