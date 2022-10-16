“All They Can Think About Is…”: After Ripping Khabib Nurmagomedov, UFC Champion Valentina Shevchenko Destroys Another Ex-Fighter for His Ring Girls Remarks

Valentina Shevchenko, the UFC women’s flyweight, seemed to have had enough of retired UFC fighters talking about ring girls.

In one of his old interviews, the former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov stated his personal view that the ring girls don’t have any function in the fight events. He was also against hiring ring girls for his own fight promotion the Eagle Fighting Championship.

Recently, a former UFC middleweight fighter, Uriah Hall, also talked about ring girls. While chastising the UFC for the fighter’s pay, Hall stated that the company pays more to a ring girl than a fighter.

Valentina Shevchenko rips Uriah Hall

After Hall’s statement went viral, ‘The Bullet’ took to her official Twitter account to give her thoughts on the same. “When fighter retiring from fights, all they can think about is ring girl,” Shevchenko wrote and also tagged Hall in the tweet.

When fighter retiring from fights all they can think about is ring girls @UriahHallMMA 😄 — Valentina Shevchenko (@BulletValentina) October 16, 2022

By saying retiring fighters, Kyrgyzstan might have also hinted at the previous Nurmagomedov’s comments on ring girls. Shevchenko was upset about Nurmagomedov’s ring girls’ remarks as well.

In one of her interviews, she criticized ‘The Eagle’ for the same. The UFC women’s champion was of the opinion that everybody likes having ring girls during the events. They are like ‘decoration’ according to Shevchenko. She also boldly claimed that no one had the right to talk about them, not even former champion Nurmagomedov.

Khabib Nurmagomedov once agreed that ‘The Bullet’ is one of the best female fighters

‘The Eagle’ appears to be less interested in the women’s MMA scene, given his previous statements. However, the UFC Hall of Famer once agreed that Valentina Shevchenko is one of the best female fighters in the UFC.

In one old EFC press conference, Nurmagomedov was questioned about the best women’s UFC fighter. He instantly responded by stating he doesn’t follow it much but was of the opinion that ‘The Bullet’ is the best, close to her rival Amanda Nunes, because of her title reign in the division.

