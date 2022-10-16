“Where Is My Thong?”: Former UFC Title Challenger Volunteers to Be a Ring Girl After ‘$70K’ Disclosure by Ex-Employee

Former UFC middleweight title challenger hilariously offers to pick up ring girl duties after an ex-UFC fighter reveals their pay.

Former UFC fighter Uriah Hall recently commented about the UFC fighter’s pay. After leaving the organization in August, this is the first time that he criticized the company. Hall suggested that there are ring girls working for the UFC who make more than some of the company’s fighters.

Upon being made aware of the claims made by Uriah Hall, Paulo Costa decided to chime in with his hilarious response over Twitter.

Paulo Costa is ready to volunteer for becoming a UFC ring girl

As mentioned earlier, former UFC star Uriah Hall recently suggested that the ring girls in the UFC make more than some of the fighters. In a recent interview after his departure from UFC, he said, “I know people that are making $10,000 to show, $10,000 to win. Which is ridiculous because you’re going out there and fighting and you’re putting your brain cells on the line and f*king ring card girls are making $70,000 which is utterly f*king ridiculous”

‘Eraser’ has recently received a lot of fame for his sense of humor. The Brazilian middleweight fighter frequently entertains fans with memes on his social media pages.

Staying true to his hilarious self, Paulo Costa reacted to the same over Twitter. The former UFC middleweight title challenger joked about volunteering to become a ring girl and said, “70$ thousand? Where is my thong?”

Take a look at his Twitter post below:

70$ thousand? Where is my thong? pic.twitter.com/61XQNrhwND — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) October 15, 2022

What is Uriah Hall doing now?

Uriah Hall walked away from the UFC back in August this year. Since then, he was looking to take forward his fighting career outside of the UFC. And it looks like he might have found it. Hall is currently set to make his boxing debut.

The former UFC star will be fighting on the undercard of the upcoming Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva event. Hall will take on former NFL star Le’Veon Bell in his boxing debut. That said, it will be interesting to see how he does inside the boxing ring later this month.

What are your thoughts on Hall’s boxing transition after the UFC? What are your thoughts on Hall’s words?