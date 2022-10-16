Tony Ferguson Claps Back at ‘Fathead’ Khabib Nurmagomedov for ‘Fighting for Money’ Remarks With Tiramisu Jab

Tony Ferguson is not one to sit back and shut up when his name gets smeared, as such he has clapped back at his nemesis Khabib Nurmagomedov!

Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov have a rivalry that has outlasted certain fighters’ UFC careers. To a certain extent, their rivalry defined a unique era of the 155lbs division, which was governed by the pair.

Following Nurmagomedov’s comments about Ferguson, claiming that the Mexican-American was fighting merely to support his family and pay the bills, ‘El Cucuy’ took exception to the comments made by the Russian and retorted in his own manner.

“I Feel Fathead Eats Sweet Treats To Hide His Real Feelings From A Nightmare He Had Avoiding A Royal Asswhooping”- Champ ⚔️🕶 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 # 29 – 1 🍮 MmmmmmBadaYidddeoYoooo 🎶 💪🤓🤚 *Nah🕺Mean?!* # Hashtag 🥇Hashtag # pic.twitter.com/wo4qooccAR — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) October 13, 2022

Ferguson stated-

“I Feel Fathead Eats Sweet Treats To Hide His Real Feelings From A Nightmare He Had Avoiding A Royal Asswhooping.”

The comment was made in relation to the fact that their fight, which was booked for the third time, fell out when Nurmagomedov was hospitalized with weight cut issues. Although, there were reports that the ‘Eagle’ consumed deserts such as ‘Tiramisu’ during the fight week.

The former UFC Lightweight champion’s statement!

The pair quarrel from time to time, regarding a potential fight, and make no mistake, there is no love lost between them. Since his retirement, Nurmagomedov has taken a step back and watched his protégés and friends compete.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MMA Island (@mma.island)

However, he doesn’t merely spectate. The comments made by the 34-year-old are what led to ‘El Cucuy’ responding to him. Nurmagomedov’s initial statements read-

“He continues to fight. He needs money. You have to pay your bills in the U.S., and I’m sure that since he’s a Californian, I know all the Californian fighters – everything he earned, take half of that. I think he keeps fighting for money to pay bills, taxes.”

To put it into perspective, Khabib Nurmagomedov has also passed comments recently with regard to Charles ‘Do Bronx’ Oliveira, who has been nothing but respectful of the Russian.

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson’s rivalry!

The Mexican-American and Russian have been at it since 2015. At the time, or even until 2020, it would have made for one of the greatest contests in the history of the sport. An immovable object against an unstoppable force. My oh my!

The scenario now is entirely different. Given his ongoing losing streak, it has become transpicuous that the bout would not have been favorable for the 38-year-old. Nurmagomedov would have very well eradicated Ferguson’s credibility and reputation.

