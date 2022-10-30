Coach Khabib Nurmagomedov Sets Strict ‘Rest Days’ Deadline for Islam Makhachev as They Prepare for Mega Fight With Alexander Volkanovski

Islam Makhachev clinched the UFC Lightweight championship in an exhilarating contest against former UFC lightweight champion, Charles’Do Bronx’ Oliveira at UFC 280 this past weekend.

In the aftermath of the victory, Makhachev was in conversation with the media. He happened to stumble across the ‘Eagle’ and queried him regarding the number of days he could take off.

Makhachev stated-

“He retired but he is still training everyday. How many days for rest I have?

To which Nurmagomedov responded-

“No, no, no, he deserves two weeks. Two weeks brother. At least two weeks he deserves. Middle of December he has to be back in the gym. For sure. If you wanna become pound-for-pound. If you wanna be just champion, okay come back in January.”

The response provided is a good insight into just how tight a ship the ‘Eagle’ runs, and the ruthless nature of ‘Coach’ Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski!

With the Russian having conquered his initial goal of procuring the lightweight championship, the Russian is now after the spot his compatriot Khabib Nurmagomedov possessed once upon a time.

With the UFC heading to Perth, Australia for UFC 284 in early February next year, the intention as it stands is for Islam Makhachev to face UFC Featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski in a sublime main event.

‘Volk’ will be attempting to engrave his name into martial arts history as only the second fighter to conquer the 145lbs division as well as the 155lbs division. Second only to Conor McGregor.

Furthermore, the contest will decide who will be the ‘pound for pound’ king in the spectrum of mixed martial arts. The contest exemplifies the very best martial arts has to offer, with two supreme talents going toe to toe in the middle of the octagon.

All signs point towards the fact that it could very well be a defining moment in the history of the promotion.

Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov: A bromance!

The camaraderie shared by Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov is like none other. Often mistaken for brothers, their longstanding companionship lies beyond the bounds of mere blood relation.

The two have been training together since their childhood, under Nurmagomedov’s father, the late great Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. Having risen through the ranks together, the pair have made for a formidable duo.

We’re not crying… you are! 🥲 Islam Makhachev devotes his UFC title win to the late Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov as he passes his title onto Khabib 🙌@MAKHACHEVMMA IS THE NEW UFC LIGHTWEIGHT CHAMPION! 🏆#UFC280 | BT Sport Box Office pic.twitter.com/9KYZWgOzHH — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) October 22, 2022

Khabib Nurmagomedov held the lightweight championship for three years prior to retiring as the singular fighter in MMA history to hold an undefeated record.

Islam Makhachev will be hoping to replicate the success of his best friend early next year when he faces Alexander Volkanovski and cements himself as the ‘pound for pound’ king. Just like the ‘Eagle’. A fitting storyline for an incredible pair of champions.

