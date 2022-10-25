Conor McGregor Says Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski Will Only Do 10 Buys!

Conor McGregor has tweeted about Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski.

Conor McGregor may have been out of competition for a while but he is certainly not a stranger on social media. So when Khabib Nurmagomedov protégé Islam Makhachev beat Charles Oliviera for the lightweight title, we were expecting a response. And in no unfamiliar fashion, McGregor has put out a tweet that has justly said fanbases on fire.

“My two old belts. On two little ticks. This fight does 10 buys.” Conor McGregor on his tweet with the photo of Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski Posing with their championship belts.

‘The Notorious’ secured both the UFC lightweight and featherweight title When he defeated Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 in November 2016. At the time, he was your sees only double champ but we have seen three more double sharps since then in Daniel Cormier, Amanda Nunez and Henry Cejudo.

My two old belts. On two little ticks. This fight does 10 buys pic.twitter.com/8AIzVyxQUl — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 24, 2022

What has Conor McGregor Been Doing Lately?

McGregor suffered a horrific leg break against Dustin Boyer at UFC 264 and has been out of competition since then. He has been active on social media however and even gotten into online spats with fellow fighters like Nate Diaz and Michael Bisping.

Recently, McGregor put out a video of him looking be stop and this drew the attention off the broad me community. Everybody from Henry Cejudo to Sugar Sean O’Malley Commented on his ball game wild speculating that he might be using steroids.

As of yet, McGregor has released no date on when he plans to return to the Octagon but we suspect it’ll be sometime in the first half of 2023. if so, then he will be facing Islam Makhachev with his arch rival Khabib Nurmagomedov in Makhachev’s corner.

Needless to say, this will be a match for the ages I may even open up a new chapter in the McGregor Nurmagomedov rivalry or alternatively, be its final note.

Is Islam Makhachev going to face Alexander Volkanovski?

While McGregor is planning his return to the Octagon, we have a very exciting match up in the making Between Makhachev and Volkanovski. At present it is not known when the magic will happen but we did see Makhachev and Volkanovski face of at UFC 280.

They agreed in front of Daniel Cormier do have a fight in Australia next year. So, we expect that 2023 is going to go off with a blast for the UFC lightweight division and maybe even the featherweight division.

At an interesting note, Daniel Cormier defended Khabib Nurmagomedov record off 29 wins and no losses against Alexander Volkanovski’s 21 wins and 1 loss on a panel before UFC 280.

While Nurmagomedov has retired, if Volkanovski secures a win against Islam Makhachev then it will certainly raise questions about Nurmagomedov’s legacy and Volkanovski’s challenge to it.

