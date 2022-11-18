Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Other UFC Stars Get Their Fake Twitter Followers Exposed!

Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter had many changes on the popular social media platform. One of those things has been the discovery of massive numbers of fake Twitter accounts. The numbers are such that you will be left shocked. And yet, it all seems to be true.

A recent post on Twitter revealed the number of followers on the most popular Twitter accounts and how many of those were fake. Among the list of names were Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Anderson Silva, Jon Jones, Georges St Pierre etc.

Conor McGregor tops the list with 42.3% of his followers counted fake. Khabib Nurmagomedov comes in at the sixth spot at 36.6%. Other high fake followers’ percentage UFC stars include Cody Garbrandt at 48.8% TJ Dillashaw at 48.1% and GSP at 41.5%.

The post that declared the percentages also had a caption with it. “Gambling.com did an analysis of UFC fighters’ Twitter followers to see how many of them are fake. Here’s their findings (They are not implying these followers were bought, just FYI).”

https://t.co/q7UQu64bzG did an analysis of UFC fighters’ Twitter followers to see how many of them are fake. Here’s their findings (They are not implying these followers were bought, just FYI) pic.twitter.com/m8t9YF17CI — Amy Kaplan (@PhotoAmy33) November 15, 2022

What Does this Mean for UFC Fighter Accounts?

Like most other sports and athletes, UFC accounts are prone to getting a lot of fake followers. This does not actually change the metrics of the social media platform. What it does do is showcase how many actual people follow each fighter. This is an important metric to understand how social media interactions work.

For example, a back and forth between Nate Diaz and McGregor might include bots and this will factor into the likes and retweets each post gets. Since McGregor has the highest fake followers, his tweets will also get affected for retweet and advertisement numbers. UFC advertisers and marketers may change their tactics depending on how they see and understand their newly revealed information.

Click here for more UFC News