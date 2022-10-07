“Volkanovski’s Record Is Filled With Cupcakes” – Says Daniel Cormier in Defense of Khabib Nurmagomedov

Daniel Cormier made a spirited defense of Khabib Nurmagomedov and his UFC record at the expense of Alexander Volkanovski.

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Daniel Cormier have been friends for a long time. Both UFC stars have been training with each other for a number of years now. That is why Daniel Cormier has been one of the most vocal supporters of Nurmagomedov and his camp over the years.

During this time, videos showcasing DC wrestling or sparring with ‘The Eagle’ and his camp members have shed further light on the close relationship they share.

So, when DC erupted during an official UFC weigh in panel discussion we were not surprised.

They were questioning whether Alexander Volkanovski’s 21-1 record was better than Nurmagomedov’s 29 unbeaten.

DC has been very open about his admiration of Nurmagomedov’s achievements both in the Octagon and in life. He himself being a UFC heavyweight legend lends a lot of credibility to Nurmagomedov’s place and importance in the history of the UFC and MMA.

DC has words for Volkanovski vs Nurmagomedov? We are listening!

Daniel Cormier says comparison between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Alexander Volkanovski is ‘absurd’

When the question was posed, DC outright scoffed at it as if it was a mild insult. When asked about his seeming disregard for that question, DC proceeded to elaborate.

He said –

“Volkanovski’s record is filled with cupcakes. He has been eating softball after softball in order to become the champion. His record has been padded from Day 1. To really put him up against Khabib Nurmagomedov is absurd. He did not even have an actual tough fight until his Max Holloway fight.”

DC’s spirited defense of ‘The Eagle’s’ record and performance in the UFC was cut short by Alexander Volkanovski arrival on set. DC was quick to can the criticism and welcome him on board with a hug. But we know where he stands when it comes to commenting on Volkanovski vs Nurmagomedov.

