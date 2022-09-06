Fans React to UFC Fighter Chastising Jake Paul After $57.7 Billion Worth Mark Zuckerberg’s Viral MMA Sparring Video: “Zuck Sends the Problem Child”

Fight fans react to a lightweight UFC fighter downplaying professional boxer Jake Paul after witnessing Mark Zuckerberg’s MMA skills in a viral video on social media.

Jake Paul, a former YouTuber who is now a professional boxer, has long made hints that he will make his MMA debut. ‘The Problem Child’ has won over a few previous MMA champions during his boxing career, but he hasn’t yet dabbled in mixed martial arts.

Terrance McKinney, a lightweight fighter in the UFC, poked fun at the Ohio native while indicating the same. In the process, McKinney also praised Meta platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg for his recent displaying of MMA in a clip.

Just a reminder that Mark Zuckerberg will train mma but Jake Paul won’t 😂 — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) September 3, 2022

“Just a reminder that Mark Zuckerberg will train MMA, but Jake Paul won’t,” McKinney wrote on his official Twitter account. Following that, many fans were quick to agree with the UFC fighter.

Check out some reactions from the fans below:

Zuck sends the problem child into the metaverse! — Average Joe (@JoeIsAverage01) September 3, 2022

Zuck looked good!! — Darren M. (@photosbydarren) September 3, 2022

Jake dont want no real fight — Sea Level Rocky (@SeaLevelRocky) September 3, 2022

well, doing boxing against retired mma guys which is why no one takes him seriously. — Amy Paige (@amypaigesexy) September 4, 2022

Meanwhile, there were other fans who didn’t agree with McKinney

That was ages ago. Jakes striking has improved alot — Nex (@uwunex) September 3, 2022

Ok…? Why do you care if Paul trains MMA or not — Notamancantona (@NMCreborn) September 4, 2022

Sean O’Malley believes Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz will happen

Ever since his debut in professional boxing, ‘The Problem Child’ has been calling out top UFC contenders. One of them is the Stockton slugger Nate Diaz. Diaz is a prominent name in the sport. Thus, Paul wants a bit of him.

UFC star Sean O’Malley believes this fight will. “Think about it, even if Nate Diaz loses and Jake Paul loses, dude, that’s a sick fight. Or, if Jake Paul wins and Nate loses and goes, it doesn’t matter, that fight is going to be sick! Jake versus Nate? I think [it’ll happen]. I think it’s just too big not to,” O’Malley said in the recent episode of his podcast.

According to reports, Paul vs. Anderson Silva, a former UFC champion, is currently in the making for October 2022. However, nothing has been official yet. Meanwhile, Diaz is ready for his next- which is probably going to be his last- UFC fight against Khamzat Chimaev.

Irrespective of the results of their next fight, ‘Suga’ admits that there is a high possibility that Diaz vs. Paul’s boxing match will come to fruition.

Do you guys agree with O’Malley? What is your reaction to McKinney’s tweet?

