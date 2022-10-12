“I Thought He Was Dead” – Joe Rogan Recalls Scary Tae Kwon Do Knockout He Inflicted on an Opponent

Joe Rogan recalls Scary Tae Kwon Do Knockout he inflicted on an opponent when he thought he had killed him.

Joe Rogan is MMA’s favorite color commentator and a media personality in his own right. As part of the martial arts world, Rogan has had more than a few crazy experiences.

He has spoken of these incidents more than a few times on his podcast, the Joe Rogan Experience. Most of his guests and viewers revel in these stories but some of them can be downright scary.

On his show, Rogan once told a story about how he knocked a guy out in a Tae Kwon Do fight.

“One time, in a fight, in a martial arts fight, knocked this guy out. He never got up. And I started thinking, that could be me. Because they took him away to the hospital.

And I went back to talk to my instructor. And he had heard of the fight and he said to me, I heard you had a really good knockout in this thick Korean accent. Yeah, I said…I go, it was really scary because he never got up. I thought he was dead.

And he goes, sometimes they die. And he just walked away. Like he used to train troops in Vietnam. He was, like an intense guy. And he said sometimes they die, holy sh*t. That could be me, I could die.”

Joe also explained why he doesn’t do Tae Kwon Do anymore and does Jiu-Jitsu instead.

Did Joe Rogan Ever Do a pro-MMA Fight?

Despite being closely associated with MMA and the UFC, Rogan never fought professionally. He is live at most major UFC events and commentating ringside. Rogan also holds a 10th planet Jiu Jitsu black belt along with a black belt in the Gi. He does, however, have a very notoriously devastating spinning back push kick. Check it out here:

