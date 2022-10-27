“I’d Come Over and Right the Wrongs of Askren” – ONE Championship Champion Open to UFC Trade for Petr Yan!

Feb 23, 2019; Prague, Czech Republic; Petr Yan during his fight against John Dodson during UFC Fight Night at 02 Arena. Mandatory Credit: Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports

ONE Championship Champion Open to UFC Trade for Petr Yan and vows to right the wrongs of Ben Askren who was traded to UFC back in 2018.

Sean O’Malley’s controversial decision win over Petr Yan at UFC280 left many UFC fans in displeasure. O’Malley himself apologized over an Instagram story some days ago acknowledging the fans were not happy. Yan has also stated that he might consider moving from the UFC over the decision loss when most MMA outlets scored the fight in his favor.

In light of this fact, a ONE championship Heavyweight champion Arjan Singh Bhullar has stated that he would not mind being traded for Petr Yan into the UFC.

Bhullar was part of the UFC heavyweight roster on a 4-fight contract which was not renewed. Then he moved to ONE Championship where he is now ONE Championship heavyweight champion after his win over Brandon Vera. He was set to face the interim heavyweight champion Anatoly Malykhin but the bout was canceled after Bhullar sustained an injury during training.

Now, it seems Bhullar is interested in making a return to the UFC and stated the same in the comments of a Tweet.

Well they could get 1.6 billion viewers with an Indian athlete coming over @aaronbronsteter 🤔 — Arjan Singh Bhullar (@TheOneASB) October 26, 2022

For the right deal 100%…..and I’d come over and win. Right the wrongs of Askren. Do what Chandler wasn’t able to. — Arjan Singh Bhullar (@TheOneASB) October 26, 2022

Bhullar’s comments on Askren and Chandler refer to how both champion-tier athletes moved to the UFC on trade but failed to capture gold. If Bhullar does move to the UFC and manages to win a belt, he will be the first out-of-UFC champion and also the first Indo-Canadian to do so.

What Do We Know About Arjan Singh Bhullar?

Arjan Singh Bhullar was born in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada in 1986. He had a successful career as a collegiate wrestler. Bhullar won a bronze medal at the 2007 Pan American Games and took part in the World Championships.

The heavyweight won the 2008 and 2009 NAIA Wrestling Championships. He also won the 2009 CIS Championship and became the first wrestler to ever win both tournaments in the same year.

In 2010, he secured a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games. Bhullar held membership with the Canadian National Team for wrestling and he was the National Champion from 2008 to 2012 in the 120 kg bracket.

Bhullar became the first Canadian wrestler of South Asian descent to represent the Canadian National Freestyle Wrestling Team at the 2012 Summer Olympics.

In MMA, he currently holds a record of 1 ins and 1 loss. Which came from Adam Wieczorek a Polish MMA athlete.

