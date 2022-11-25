Is UFC 4 Cross-Platform Compatible?

Cross-platform compatibility is a major feature in this generation’s games. However, UFC 4 does not feature crossplay and this has been a big disappointment for many players. A lot of them were hoping for crossplay that allows players to compete with players in different platforms.

UFC 4 features a new career mode and a number of other updates over UFC 3. However, it is only available on Xbox and PS4 and there is no crossplay available for it. Previous versions of the game actually offered some degree of crossplay between consoles and PCs. But the new version does not have any of that.

How is UFC 4 as a Game?

Like many other major sports titles like NBA or Madden, UFC is owned by EA. And like most EA games it gets regular updates from the company. With UFC 4 players got experience an updated version of the UFC game with an exciting new career mode. Other changes included, a simplification of the fighting command input process.

UFC 4 made putting in command input much simpler which makes gameplay more fluid, dynamic and enjoyable. The best of the game is that it retains the fluidity and dynamic gameplay even when players go online.

Aside from that, UFC 4 has several quality-of-life updates that make the game even more enjoyable than the previous one. There are more customization options and modification feature available over UFC 3. Overall, the game has received positive reviews and continues to enjoy a global player base.

When is UFC 5 Coming Out?

While UFC 4 is still popular with fans, we hear UFC 5 might come out soon. There is no official release date of yet but it is expected that the game will release sometime in the summer of 2023.

