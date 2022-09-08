Israel Adesanya Once Had a One Word Reaction to Khamzat Chimaev’s Fierce Warning

Israel Adesanya is in a league of his own. The UFC Middleweight champion has swept the division and is on the prowl for some fresh blood!

In 2018, the Kiwi first stepped through the doors of the patented UFC octagon. Adesanya has since gone on to have some dazzling exhibits, but also some safe fights to table it mildly.

Since taking on Rob Wilkinson in his UFC debut, Israel has gone on to fight the very best the UFC has to offer. Not once has the Middleweight champion, rejected a fight with anyone that the UFC has put forth.

‘Izzy’ has knocked out the likes of Derek Brunson, Paulo Costa, and former Middleweight champion himself, Robert Whittaker, to capture the UFC gold.

In addition, he’s had some memorable contests against the likes of some of the greatest martial artists of all time including Anderson Silva and Yoel Romero. A complete career, that is far from over.

Adesanya is an icon that has set himself apart from the rest of the class of the 185lbs. The ‘Last Stylebender’ has lapped the division right now.

The trailblazer has had some phenomenal victories in the promotion, but none better than the next victim.

For all his dominance and unbeaten record within the weight class, there have always been concerns with regard to Adesanya’s fighting style as of late. In that, the 33-year-old is too cautious and unwilling to take risks.

Be that as it may, “Izzy’s” fights are a good reminder that, it’s not the champion’s job to place himself in the face of danger. Rather, that responsibility falls on the shoulders of title challengers.

Robert Whittaker defends Israel Adesanya’s recent “boring” fights pic.twitter.com/D5OX3hCpQs — Real Press MMA (@RealPressMMA) September 5, 2022

Israel is now scheduled to face new blood, Alex Perriera in the main event of UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden. A fight that could have some catastrophic implications for the division.

Apart from Perreira, the rise of the hottest protect in MMA right now, Khamzat Chimaev, has thrown his hat in the mix to face Adesanya in the foreseeable future.

Speaking with regards to the potential contest and Chimaev’s claims that the ‘Last Stylebender’ would be an easy fight, Adesanya simply responded-

“Okay”

Nevertheless, with his upcoming fight schedule against, former foe and striking sensation, Alex Perreira, fans believe the Brazilian will be the calling of the 185lbs champion.

How do you see the Kiwi deal with Chimaev and Perreira?