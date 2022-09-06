Nate Diaz and Nick Diaz Net Worth- Which of the Diaz Brother Is Richer?

The Stockton boys Nick Diaz and Nate Diaz are two of the most prominent names in the world of mixed martial arts. After years of dazzling performances inside the UFC octagon, both of the Diaz brothers have developed a cult following among fight fans.

Older brother Nick has competed in a number of MMA organizations besides UFC, including Strikeforce and World Extreme Cagefighting. Nate, the younger brother, also had a similar route to the UFC. He was also a winner of the fifth season of “The Ultimate Fighter.” Both Nick and Nate have amassed substantial wealth after almost a decade in the fight industry.

Nick has been a part of some amazing fights in the past that sold a hefty number of pay-per-views, including one against MMA legend Anderson Silva in 2015, that earned him around $5 million.

On the other hand, Stockton’s second child has also competed in UFC bouts that ranked among the highest-selling pay-per-view fights in the history of UFC. Reportedly, he earned over $2 million just to show- this doesn’t include his PPV cuts and bonuses- for his rematch with the UFC superstar Conor McGregor.

Nick Diaz and Nate Diaz: Net worth comparison

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Nick has a net worth of $3 million and Nate has a net worth of over $8 million as of 2022. Besides fighting, the brothers have other sources of income as well.

The Diaz Brothers have together invested their money in different ventures, including Game Up Nutrition, a CBD company that sells products such as CBD oil, hemp flower, and CBD pre-rolls. They also own and run a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu school in Stockton, California called Nick Diaz Academy.

Apart from those ventures, the older brother Nick has recently launched his own tequila brand called Haze Tequila Blanco. He doesn’t spend his wealth on extravagant things and prefers cycling over cars. Thus, he doesn’t have a fleet of cars, just a standard family vehicle.

Following in his footsteps, Stockton’s second child is also expanding his entrepreneurial venture. Just a few days ago, Nate announced on Instagram that he was starting his own fight promotion, named Real Fight Incorporated.

Unlike his older brother, Nate lives quite a flamboyant lifestyle and also owns a luxury car collection, including a Chevrolet SUV, a Range Rover, and a Tesla car. He has also bought a house in his hometown Stockton to stay connected to his roots.

