“No One Gives a Sh*t About Me Anymore” – Ronda Rousey Once Told Ellen DeGeneres About Her Suicidal Thoughts

Ronda Rousey opens up on her loss to Holly Holm and suicidal thoughts. Relive her interview with Ellen DeGeneres.

Ronda Rousey was big news for the UFC back in the early half of the 2010s. Her title reign was hailed as a landmark for MMA and fight experts were even discussing her chances against male fighters. The hype was unreal and like most overhyped performers, it didn’t last. And the crash was a painful mess with Rousey at the center of it all.

Holly Holm became the first person to take down Rousey in a UFC match. Rousey then lost to Amanda Nunes and soon retired after. She has not competed in a pro-MMA bout since then.

Before her titanic loss to Holm at UFC 193, Rousey had a 12-0 unbeaten record. So, her KO by a head kick in the second round shook the MMA world. About half a year later, Rousey appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres show and narrated her experience after her loss to Holm.

She said that she was in the medical room and asking herself what she was if not this. She even contemplated killing herself.

Rousey said,

“I was sitting there thinking about killing myself, thinking, ‘I’m nothing, what can I do anymore? No one gives a s*** about me anymore. Then I looked up and saw my man Travis and I thought, ‘I need to have his babies, I need to stay alive.'”

What is Ronda Rousey Doing Now?

After her retirement from MMA, Ronda Rousey shifted over to the WWE where she is currently the SmackDown Women’s Champion. Rousey has the distinction of being the only woman to headline PPV events in both the UFC and the WWE. She has been called “one of the defining athletes of the 21st century” by Fox Sports.

