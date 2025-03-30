“You’re Gonna Save Me a Lot of Money”: When Ellen DeGeneres Found a Solution for Stephen Curry’s $75,000 Mouthguard Problem

Steph Curry is here to chew on his mouth guard and make threes. And he’s all out of mouth guards.

In 2016, Stephen Curry was ejected game six of the NBA Finals. He has been ejected a total of three times in his career. They were all for the same reason. In what has to be some sort of record, Curry has been fined 75,000 dollars exclusively because of his penchant to throw his mouth guards.

If only someone could’ve seen this coming and prevented it, then Steph could have won those games and kept his reputation in tact. Except, someone did see it coming. That someone was Ellen DeGeneres.

In 2018, shortly before the All-Star game, Steph appeared on the Ellen show with his wife, Ayesha. After a segment about cooking together, followed by a ridiculous attempt a teamwork in the kitchen, DeGeneres brought out mouth guards on an elastic band that would return when thrown, as such protecting Steph from negative consequences of his outbursts.

Curry laughed at the idea, admitting that it could be helpful. “You’re gonna save me a lot of money,” he joked. While the idea is functionally perfect, I’m not sure the NBA would allow it.

Steph did not end up ever using DeGeneres’ invention, but he has largely left the mouth guard chucking game behind him. Outside of a 2023 incident against the Memphis Grizzlies that saw him get himself kicked out with only 75 seconds remaining, Steph has kept himself, and his mouth piece, clean.

It’s fun to wonder what other solutions DeGeneres would find for some of the Warriors’ problems. Maybe it would come in the form of an un-shatterable clipboard for coach Steve Kerr. Maybe it would be a microphone that doesn’t actually record for Draymond Green.

One thing is for sure, elastic mouth piece or not, Curry has outgrown his need to throw them during games.