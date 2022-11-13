Sylvester Stallone, Mike Tyson, Cast of Black Panther and Other Celebrities Spotted at UFC 281

UFC281 is all the rage in the MMA world right now. As the big stars Israel Adesanya and Alex Periera ready up for their epic showdown, we take a look at the stars in the seats. Find out the who’s who we’ve spotted at UFC 281 so far.

Which Celebs Are Attending UFC 281?

UFC 281 is a big event and we’ve already noticed more than a few celebs in the audience. First off, the cast of Black Panther is in attendance in the audience.

Of course, Kamaru Usman is among them and so is his rival UFC welterweight champ Leon Edwards. The rivalry between the two is shaping up to be quite legendary in its own right. Check out our coverage of the Black Panther cast and Usman’s plans to avenge his KO loss next year.

Also in attendance was the legendary action hero Sylvester Stallone along with his daughter Sophia Stallone.

Just in: Dustin Poirier met Mike Tyson backstage before getting into the Octagon and winning against Michael Chandler. Watch:

ALSO READ: Kamaru Usman in Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever- Everything You Need to Know About the Former UFC Champion’s Role

How’s the Action at UFC 281?

UFC 281 has been a mixed bag so far with Dan Hooker’s match turning out to be something of a letdown. This fight was mostly a boring one with his opponent just shooting for the leg over and over instead of trying to actually fight him. In the Frankie Edgar match, Chris Gutierrez handed the legendary former UFC bantamweight champ a loss on his last contracted UFC fight.

Many fans would’ve liked to see Edgar get a win but it wasn’t to be. Meanwhile, we still have the two big main headliner fights along with the Dustin Poirier vs Michael Chandler fight. The biggest draw of the evening Adesanya vs Pereira is about to happen soon. We will see you on the other side!

ALSO READ: Leon Edwards just “Shocked” the World by defeating probably the current Pound for Pound Welterweight Kamaru Usman