After $4 Million Deal With UFC, Paulo Costa Mocks USADA and Call-Outs Khamzat Chimaev

The UFC’s middleweight division has always been on the rise and things have got quite interesting after the belt changed hands. One of the most interesting fighters and characters in the 185-pound division is Paulo Costa. The man looks like a bodybuilder and has had quite a success in the promotion. His last fight was against Luke Rockhold in salt lake city. The fight was a back and forth but he won the decision. Paulo Costa was about to be a free agent after his last fight but has now signed a $4 million deal with the UFC as he calls out Khamzat Chimaev.

People have always wondered how has he been able to maintain such physic even after USADA. Costa mocks USADA and others as he carries his secret juice everywhere.

Paulo Costa calls out Khamzat Chimaev

After signing a new fight deal with the UFC, Paulo Costa has called out the new contender at 185 in Khamzat Chimaev. This new deal is a 4 fight contract with the UFC and Costa will earn around $1 million every fight. This is a super deal that Costa has been able to crack.

Paulo Costa has been a long-time middleweight at the top. His record stands at 14 wins and 2 losses. He has fought for the championship before but came up short. His fight with Israel Adesanya was the highest-selling UFC pay-per-view in the middleweight.

Gourmet 🧁 Chen Chen biggest nightmare . Fuck U$ADA 🥤 pic.twitter.com/mGMSaWedNF — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) March 28, 2023

“Paulo went from being one of the most underrated athletes to (becoming) one of the most valued athletes in the UFC. I am sure, I have no doubt at all that today Paulo is the highest paid Brazilian athlete within the organization” – Tamara Alves via AgFight

With this new fight deal, Paulo Costa would be pumped to get back inside the octagon. However, the man that he has called out has the completely opposite style of fighting. Khamzat Chimaev today is the most dangerous fighter, pound for pound in the UFC.

Paulo Costa’s manager also revealed that the fighter has to sell first and has to bring results to the company. She added that how much the fighter brings value financially to the UFC is important in negotiations. The UFC wasn’t hesitant at all in offering such a contract to Paulo Costa, according to her.

UFC Middleweight division

The newly crowned champion Alex Pereira is all set to face Israel Adesanya in a rematch. The last fight was a very close fight, as Pereira finished Adesanya in the last round. Up until that point, the ‘Stylebender’ was ahead on the scorecards and was winning the fight.

With Khamzat Chimaev being added to the division, the 185 pounds has just got more interesting. Marvin Vettori has had a win recently in the UFC, which puts him in a good spot. It seems that Khamzat Chimaev will fight Paulo Costa next. Robert Whittaker is always the toughest fight in the middleweight division.

What do you think about who gets the next title shot?