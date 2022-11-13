Kamaru Usman in Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever- Everything You Need to Know About the Former UFC Champion’s Role

The UFC is making its place in the cultural mainstream of the world like never before. This means more opportunities for fighters to expand their horizons and Hollywood is the biggest bite there is. We have Conor McGregor filming a movie with Jake Gyllenhaal. And now, former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman has appeared is one of the biggest superhero films of the year, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

If you haven’t seen the film yet, we don’t want to give it away. Just skip to the next segment. But if you have, you may have noticed Usman in a Naval Officer’s uniform. This is when M’Baku comes into the throne room eating a chicken and musing over how to deal with ‘fish man’ aka Namor.

Usman also has appearances in several other scenes in the movie but he does not have a major impact on the story. If you look closely in the credits, you can find Usman credited as Naval Officer. And while his role was not a big one, seeing him was great for fight fans.

For those who do not know, Usman is not the only UFC fighter aside from McGregor to grace the big screen. The first-ever UFC fighter to grace the big screen was UFC welterweight GOAT George St Pierre. He played a small role in Captain America: The Winter Soldier and also appeared in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

What is Kamaru Usman Doing Next?

Since his loss to current welterweight champion Leon Edwards at UFC 278, Usman has appeared on the Joe Rogan Experience. This was his first loss in the UFC and he said,

“I’ll go grab that back probably top of next year, I think we’ll make that happen. Of course, like I said that night after it happened, I would love to go to England and do this in England.”

His current next fight is not announced although he will be competing with other welterweight top contenders in the near future.

