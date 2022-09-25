Twitter User Accuses Khabib Nurmagomedov and His Close Acquaintances of Serious Allegations, Including R*pe Threats, Death Threats, Violence, and Assaults.

Khabib Nurmagomedov is a prominent name in the world of MMA. Due to his flawless 29-0 record, many know him as one of the greatest fighters in MMA history. However, allegedly there is a pretty terrible part of his life that is unknown to many people, per a Twitter user.

‘The Eagle’ entered one of the biggest MMA promotions in the world, UFC in 2012 and cemented his reputation by dominating the 155lbs category. However, he saw his fame skyrocket in 2018 as a result of his rivalry with Irish superstar Conor McGregor. Besides McGregor, ‘The Eagle’ has defeated many elite fighters, including former interim champions Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje.

But his altercation with the Irish superstar marked a turning point in his professional life. Before they entered the octagon, McGregor specifically did all in his power to humiliate the Dagestani fighter and psychologically defeat him.

‘The Eagle’ kept his cool and emerged as the good guy in the eyes of many fans around the world despite the intense trash talk. Finally, he defeated ‘The Notorious’ with a dominant performance.

Since then, Nurmagomedov has gained widespread admiration as a great athlete for both his incredible fighting prowess and honorable character outside of the octagon.

However, a Twitter user going by the name of WOSSO NEWS recently brought attention to the Russian star’s more sinister side. He constructed a Twitter thread that purported to expose the darker sides of Nurmagomedov and his close acquaintances.

Khabib Nurmagomedov and close acquaintances were accused of numerous crimes

The Twitter user detailed some of the most horrifying alleged crimes carried out by Nurmagomedov’s kin and associates in the thread. The first tweet included a link to a video showing the former UFC fighter’s uncle acting inappropriately at a Dagestani brothel.

The truth that Khabib Nurmagomedov and his fans don't want you to know. His family, his friends and, finally, himself. Brought to you by #WossoNews. (THREAD) — WOSSO NEWS (@latarxoy) September 20, 2022

The user then displayed a number of offenses allegedly committed by Nurmagomedov’s cousin, including fraud, assaults on minors, and threats of death. Even the alleged threat made by a cousin of the former UFC champion against a journalist who claimed that ‘The Eagle’ had omitted the Tony Ferguson fight on purpose during the pandemic was on the list.

It gets more gruesome from here

By uploading a report about the same in the thread, WOSSO NEWS accused Ali Abdelaziz, the manager of UFC Hall of Famer, of being a terrorist. The Twitter user went on to mention that Hasbulla Magomedov, a famous figure on the internet and Nurmagomedov’s close friend, had used bad language toward women.

3. The famous video of Khabib being attacked on bus, but only few know what was being said by Khabib and his teammate at that moment.

Khabib repeatedly says that he will rape Conor and Khabib's friend threatens to do the same thing with Conor's mother, also calls him the f-slur. pic.twitter.com/NrenpN23jj — WOSSO NEWS (@latarxoy) September 20, 2022

The Twitter user went on to say that ‘The Eagle,’ who is renowned for maintaining control, occasionally lost his temper. He published a video showing Nurmagomedov yelling and cursing at other people. The Eagle recently chastised Khamzat Chimaev for the same reason. The Dagestani, for Chimaev’s terrible behavior, attributed the absence of good Muslims around him.

The Twitter use went far and accused Nurmagomedov of pretending to be a pious Muslim.

More on: Twitter user rebuking Khabib Nurmagomedov

Further on in the thread, the Twitter user included an old report about Nurmagomedov placing a bounty on the head of an adult film star. According to the WOSSO NEWS, the adult film diva Ada Makhacheva, also known as Kira Queen, was connected to Islam Makhachev’s family.

Few years ago, Khabib Nurmagomedov put a bounty on Ada's head, Khabib promised a Mercedes to the man who would kill this "woman". After this, Ada had to change the country of her living to avoid the danger. pic.twitter.com/cp2iPWqBTU — WOSSO NEWS (@latarxoy) September 20, 2022

So, according to the Twitter user, the Russian UFC fighter sought to have her killed. Kira Queen later revealed that it wasn’t the UFC fighter. Instead, someone was threatening her by using a Khabib Nurmagomedov-named Twitter account.

Furthermore, the Twitter user also claimed to have leaked private chats of Nurmagomedov with Russian girls. He even brought up the Russian star’s altercation with Artem Lobov. And his meeting with Russia’s president Vladimir Putin to prove the darker chapters of Khabib Nurmagomedov.

However, all of these allegations are supported by his research, much of which was never made public. They were also not supported by significant periodicals or media outlets. Therefore, until confirmed, all of them are only hearsay.

