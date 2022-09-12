UFC 279 Payouts, Purses and Salary: After a $5.6 Million Gate How Much Will Nate Diaz and Tony Ferguson Make

The UFC 279 pay-per-view lived up to the hype and delivered what fans expected, despite all the chaos earlier inside the T-Mobile Arena. As the event is wrapped up, here we look at the salaries of the main event fighters and other bonuses.

Just a few days before the event, a scuffle broke out between the fighters that featured on the main card of the event. Subsequently, the pre-fight press conference got canceled. Later, the headlining fighter Khamzat Chimaev missed weight. This resulted in a reshuffle of the UFC 279 main card.

Despite the fiasco, UFC 279 was a huge success. With 19,125 spectators and a total declared gate of $5,670,271, the pay-per-view was the 25th consecutively sold-out event, according to the reports.

#UFC279 Las Vegas Announced Gate: $5,670,271.86

Announced Attendance: 19,125 (sold out) (they are calling it the 25th consecutive sell out) 2022 UFC PPVS (all sold out): pic.twitter.com/Hb9aGCXT5o — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) September 11, 2022

After the shuffling of the main card, Nate Diaz was set against UFC veteran Tony Ferguson in the main event. Diaz outperformed ‘El Cucuy’ and finished him via submission in the fourth round. Meanwhile, in the co-main event, Khamzat Chimaev dominated the American fighter, Kevin Holland. And finished him within three minutes of the first round without taking a single damage.

UFC 279: Fight purses of Tony Ferguson and Nate Diaz and other bonuses

The Stockton slugger became the first fighter to defeat Ferguson via submission. It was perhaps Diaz’s last fight in the promotion and the 37-year-old didn’t fail to entertain the crowd. He brought the fans to their feet by showing a glimpse of his prime inside the cage.

The UFC has not revealed the exact fight purses of the fighter. However, it is estimated by several reports that Diaz will make at least $7,50,00 for his victory, while Ferguson will take home a sum of $6,16,000, after UFC 279’s success.

Diaz also won a ‘Performance of the Night’ bonus for his win. Now that adds a $50,000 check to his earnings. Other fighters from the UFC 279 fight card, who earned a $50,000 ‘Performance of The Night’ bonus are:

1) Johnny Walker- for his first-round submission win over Ion Cutelaba

2) Jailton Almeida- for his first-round submission win over Anton Turkalj

3) Irene Aldana- for her third-round knockout win over Macy Chiasson

