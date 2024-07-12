Ciryl Gane vs. Alexander Volkov Reportedly Booked for UFC 308 in Abu Dhabi

Following a unanimous decision loss at UFC Fight Night 190 in 2021, Russian juggernaut, Alexander Volkov is getting a shot at redemption when he faces French bulldozer, Cyril Gane in Abu Dhabi this year.

Gane vs Volkov has been set for October 26th. Ag Fight reported the news, revealing the UFC’s apparent decision to pit the Frenchman against the Russian in UAE’s capital.

Previously when the two first met in the octagon, the judges favored Gane, picking him as the winner back in June of 2021.

The UFC Vegas headliner was in fact a treat for the fandom as the former Bellator champion, Volkov tried to find Gane’s chin only for the Frenchman to show his elusive movement.

After five five-minute rounds, the judges handed the win to Ciryl who would then go on an unbeaten streak, tearing through the division until Francis Ngannou derailed the hype train.

Gane then went on to face a returning Jon Jones following the departure of then heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou from the company.

While the Ngannou fight could have given Jones nightmares for days, the Rochester native made light work of Gane, dismantling him systematically before submitting him to take undisputed gold for himself.

Gane hasn’t been particularly active since then. Until now!

On the other hand, the #7 ranked heavyweight has fired yet another shot at Gane after the latter took no notice of the Brazilian’s callouts.

Jailton Almeida urges Gane to stop running

33-year-old Almeida has issued multiple called callouts in an effort to book a five-round heavyweight clash with former UFC interim heavyweight champion Cyril Gane as the main event of the UFC Paris on Sept. 28.

However, the Frenchman’s silence has made Almeida impatient. As per the Brazilian, he is the perfect matchup for Gane only because the rest of the division is busy with their fixtures.

Volkov and Pavlocivh are the two names that are currently free at this point and the two have clashed in Suadi, leaving Volkov and Almeida as two logical options for Gane.

In an exclusive to MMA Fighting, the Brazilian stated that the bout would end in the same way as the first if UFC pits Volkov and Gane together but rang his own bell, saying that his fight with Gane would be much more interesting because of the different styles.