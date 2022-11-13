UFC 281: Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Payouts, Purses and Salaries- How Much Did the Fighters Make?

UFC 281 took place inside the Madison Square Garden in New York last weekend. The event, headlined by a middleweight title fight between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira, surely delivered what fans expected.

Fans witnessed some of the most vicious knockouts of the year at UFC 281. Firstly, Dan Hooker opened the main card with a stunning knockout victory. After that, Chris Gutierrez finished former champion, Frankie Edgar, in the first round in his last UFC fight.

Further on former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier bounced back into the win column by submitting Michael Chandler in the third round. In the co-main event, Chinese female fighter Zhang Weili defeated Carla Esparza via submission to become the new UFC strawweight champion.

The main event saw the Brazilian middleweight Alex Pereira defeat former champion Israel Adesanya via a stunning knockout in the last round of the fight. All in all, it was an action-packed event. Here we look at how much money the fighters made after the wrap-up of UFC 281.

UFC 281: Payouts, Purses, and Salaries- How much did the fighter earn

The UFC hasn’t yet disclosed the fighters’ salaries from UFC 280. As a result, the amount listed below is an estimate only. These numbers, however, come from reports made by TotalSport.

