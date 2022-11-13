HomeSearch

UFC 281: Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Payouts, Purses and Salaries- How Much Did the Fighters Make?

Afnan Chougle
|Published 13/11/2022

Credits: UFC

UFC 281 took place inside the Madison Square Garden in New York last weekend. The event, headlined by a middleweight title fight between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira, surely delivered what fans expected.

Fans witnessed some of the most vicious knockouts of the year at UFC 281. Firstly, Dan Hooker opened the main card with a stunning knockout victory. After that, Chris Gutierrez finished former champion, Frankie Edgar, in the first round in his last UFC fight. 

Further on former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier bounced back into the win column by submitting Michael Chandler in the third round. In the co-main event, Chinese female fighter Zhang Weili defeated Carla Esparza via submission to become the new UFC strawweight champion.

The main event saw the Brazilian middleweight Alex Pereira defeat former champion Israel Adesanya via a stunning knockout in the last round of the fight. All in all, it was an action-packed event. Here we look at how much money the fighters made after the wrap-up of UFC 281.

UFC 281: Payouts, Purses, and Salaries- How much did the fighter earn

The UFC hasn’t yet disclosed the fighters’ salaries from UFC 280. As a result, the amount listed below is an estimate only. These numbers, however, come from reports made by TotalSport.

FightersBase SalaryWin additionSponsorshipUFC BonusesPPV PointsTotal Purse
Israel Adesanya$1 million$42kN/A$750k$1.79m
Alex Pereira$500k$100k$32k$50k$300k$932k
Carla Esparza$350k$42kN/A$150k$542
Zhang Weili$210k$100k$32k$50k$275k$667k
Dustin Poirier$500k$100k$15k$50k$350k$1.01m
Michael Chandler$500k$10k$50k$200k$760k
Frankie Edgar$275k$20kN/AN/A$295k
Chris Gutiérrez$75k$75k$5kN/AN/A$155k
Dan Hooker$210k$100k$15kN/AN/A$325k
Claudio Puelles$36k$5kN/AN/A$41k
Brad Riddell$40k$5kN/AN/A$45k
Renato Moicano$110k$100k$10kN/AN/A$220k
Dominick Reyes$200k$10k$35k bonusN/A$245k
Ryan Spann$85k$85k$5k$35k fineN/A$140k
Molly McCann$75k$10kN/AN/A$85k
Erin Blanchfield$22k$22k$5kN/AN/A$49k
Andre Petroski$20k$20k$5KN/AN/A$45k
Wellington Turman$36k$5kN/AN/A$41k
Matt Frevola$36k$36k$5kN/AN/A$77k
Ottman Azaitar$20k$5kN/AN/A$25k
Karolina Kowalkiewicz$50k$50k$10kN/AN/A$110k
Silvana Gómez Juárez$20k$5kN/AN/A$25k
Michael Trizano$22k$22k$5k$9.8k fineN/A$39.8k
Choi Seung-woo$26k$5k$9.8k bonusN/A$40.8k
Julio Arce$26k$5kN/AN/A$31k
Montel Jackson$30k$30k$5kN/AN/A$65k
Carlos Ulberg$22k$22k$5kN/AN/A$49k
Nicolae Negumereanu$30k$5kN/AN/A$35k
